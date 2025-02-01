Kulich scores twice, Sabres edge Predators

Rasmus Dahlin had two assists, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves for the Sabres (20-26-5), who have won two in a row.

“That’s what it takes,” said Dahlin, who will represent Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off, to be held in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20. “I mean, if you’re down one goal or whatever coming into the third, it doesn’t matter. The game is 60 minutes. That’s what we did today.

“We’ve got to continue to build on this. We’re playing good now with puck control. It wasn’t pretty for 60, but we found a way, and that’s what it takes in this League.”

Brady Skjei had a goal and an assist for the Predators (18-25-7), who have lost three straight. Annunen made 23 saves.

“It’s frustrating, to say the least,” Skjei said. “We had moments in that game where we were playing really well. Didn’t come out probably how we wanted but fought back into it and then started playing really well in the second period and glimpses of the third. Just giving up plays. Definitely frustrating.”