Legendary enforcer, fan favorite Ray inducted into Sabres Hall of Fame

Rob Ray had another three letters attached to his Buffalo Sabres career: HOF.

The gritty power forward who played 889 of his 900 NHL games with the Sabres was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame on Friday at KeyBank Center.

He is the 42nd inductee into the team's Hall of Fame and the first to be granted the honor since former forward Dale Hawerchuk and legendary announcer Rick Jeanneret were back in 2012.

A clearly emotional Ray addressed the crowd in attendance before puck drop against the Nashville Predators.

Always one to wear his heart on his sleeve, Ray's first words to the cheering crowd were: "You gotta stop I'm gonna cry."

Ray contained multitudes. While he was a feared enforcer, twice leading the NHL in penalty minutes, he was also known as a caring and loyal teammate. In 1998-1999, the season he led the League in penalty minutes for the second time, Ray was named the King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner for Leadership and Humanitarian Contribution.

Current Sabres players wore special shirts in honor of Ray on their way into the game.