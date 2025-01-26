McTavish scores twice, Ducks cool off Predators

McTavish has five goals in the past three games.

Trevor Zegras and Jansen Harkins each had a goal and an assist, and Brett Leason had two assists for the Ducks (20-23-6), who are 19-0-2 when scoring three goals this season.

John Gibson made nine saves before leaving after the first period with an upper-body injury. Lukas Dostal replaced him and made 31 saves for Anaheim, which ended a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 win against the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Gustav Nyquist and Ryan O'Reilly scored, Filip Forsberg had two assists and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for the Predators (18-23-7), who had won a season-high five in a row.

Anaheim defenseman Pavel Mintyukov took a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle that got under Saros before he inadvertently kicked the puck across the goal line to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 4:15 of the first period.

Nyquist scored with a backhand to finish a breakaway and tie it 1-1 at 14:50.

The Ducks moved back ahead 2-1 with five seconds left in the first period after Zegras intercepted a pass from Roman Josi in the Nashville zone, who then passed to Alex Killorn in the right circle. Killorn fed McTavish as he cut to the net for the redirection from in close.

O'Reilly scored a rebound to tie it 2-2 at 5:07 of the second.

Harkins sent a rebound past Saros to put the Ducks back in front 3-2 at 10:46, and Zegras scored off another rebound to extend the lead to 4-2 at 11:48.

McTavish capped the scoring in the second period with a one-timer from the right circle while on a power play to make it 5-2 at 14:20.