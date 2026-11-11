Predators at Ducks projected lineups

PREDATORS (9-4-5) at DUCKS (10-7-1)
10 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, SCRIPPS
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque
Filip Forsberg -- Shane Wright -- Nils Hoglander
Reid Schaefer -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Vitali Pinchuk
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom
Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Daemon Hunt -- Jayden Struble
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Nicolas Hague, Ilya Lyubushkin
Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), William Trudeau (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Judd Caulfield
Cutter Gauthier -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko -- Tim Washe -- Troy Terry
Jeff Malott -- Roger McQueen -- Sam Colangelo
Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson
Pavel Mintyukov -- Noah Warren
Travis Mitchell -- Tristan Luneau
Laurent Brossoit
Ville Husso
Scratched: Tyson Hinds, Frank Vatrano, Lukas Dostal
Injured: A.J. Greer (upper body), Ian Moore (lower body), Ryan Poehling (MCL)
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate following their 3-0 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. ... Annunen will likely start after Saros made 30 saves. ... Terry will make his season debut after recovering from surgery June 9 to address hip impingement and a labral tear. ... The Ducks returned forward Nico Myatovic to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.