Predators at Ducks projected lineups

PREDATORS (9-4-5) at DUCKS (10-7-1)

10 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, SCRIPPS

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque

Filip Forsberg -- Shane Wright -- Nils Hoglander

Reid Schaefer -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Vitali Pinchuk

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom

Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Daemon Hunt -- Jayden Struble

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Nicolas Hague, Ilya Lyubushkin

Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), William Trudeau (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Judd Caulfield

Cutter Gauthier -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko -- Tim Washe -- Troy Terry

Jeff Malott -- Roger McQueen -- Sam Colangelo

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Pavel Mintyukov -- Noah Warren

Travis Mitchell -- Tristan Luneau

Laurent Brossoit

Ville Husso

Scratched: Tyson Hinds, Frank Vatrano, Lukas Dostal

Injured: A.J. Greer (upper body), Ian Moore (lower body), Ryan Poehling (MCL)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate following their 3-0 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. ... Annunen will likely start after Saros made 30 saves. ... Terry will make his season debut after recovering from surgery June 9 to address hip impingement and a labral tear. ... The Ducks returned forward Nico Myatovic to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.