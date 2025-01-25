Predators at Ducks projected lineups

PREDATORS (18-22-7) at DUCKS (19-23-6)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KTTV, Victory+
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L'Heureux
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Roman Josi -- Justin Barron
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Spencer Stastney, Kieffer Bellows
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Luke Evangelista (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Olen Zellweger
Injured: None
Status report
The Predators will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-5 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. ... The Ducks will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. ... Anaheim returned forward Nikita Nesterenko to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Friday.