Wilson enjoys special place in Canadiens history with Capitals

The next goal the Montreal Canadiens score against the Washington Capitals will be No. 595 in regular-season and Stanley Cup Playoff games between the teams.

Watching from his home in Ottawa will be Murray Wilson, who holds a record that will stand forever.

Goal No. 595 might come during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Capitals and the visiting Canadiens on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

Early in his third NHL season, Wilson scored the first Canadiens goal against the Capitals, on Oct. 31, 1974, beating goalie Michel Belhumeur on a breakaway at Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland.

It was the only goal Montreal would need in a 3-0 win, the only time in six victories against Washington during the latter's inaugural 1974-75 season the Canadiens scored fewer than seven goals.

Attendance that Halloween night was listed at 8,251, one newspaper story reporting the building was so quiet that the crowd could hear Canadiens coach Scotty Bowman yelling at his team.