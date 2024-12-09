Montembeault lands 4 Nations Face-Off spot with Canada after solid start with Canadiens

MONTREAL -- Sam Montembeault threw down the gauntlet in his first opportunity to compete with two Stanley Cup champions to be Canada’s starting goalie at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

On Dec. 4, the Montreal Canadiens goalie was named, along with Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights and Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues, to Canada’s roster for the best-on-best tournament that will be held from Feb. 12-20, starting at Bell Centre and concluding at TD Garden in Boston.

The Canadiens’ No. 1 goalie is likely to start when they host the Anaheim Ducks on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime, Victory+).

“It was a nice vote of confidence,” Montembeault said. “There were several general managers throughout the League working together to assemble the team, so it’s nice to see that there are some who have confidence in me to be one of the three goalies who will represent the team.

“But it’s two months from now. There’s a lot that can happen between now and then, so I’m just going to concentrate on the games here.”

Montembeault wasted no time in that regard, recording his third shutout of the season in a 3-0 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday. He’s tied with Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who was named to the United States roster, for the NHL lead in shutouts.