Barron's OT goal gives Canadiens win against Jets

Scores on power play at 1:09; Allen gets 1st victory since Oct. 28 for Montreal

Recap: Canadiens @ Jets 12.18.23

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Justin Barron scored a power-play goal 1:09 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Monday.

Barron scored glove side from the high slot after Nikolaj Ehlers was assessed a minor for tripping with 27 seconds left in regulation.

Josh Anderson had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens (14-13-4), who have earned a point in four of their past five games (3-1-1). Jake Allen made 30 saves for his first win since Oct. 28 (0-6-1 in previous seven starts).

Gabriel Vilardi and Cole Perfetti scored for the Jets (18-9-3), who had won two straight and are 6-1-1 in December. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.

Anderson gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 4:57 of the second period when the rebound of Mike Matheson's shot deflected in off his leg in front.

Christian Dvorak extended the lead to 2-0 on a power play at 15:04. Anderson gloved down a loose puck in front, but he couldn't get a shot off and it slid over to Dvorak, who scored past the outstretched glove of Hellebuyck at the right post.

Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness challenged the play for a missed game stoppage, but the call was upheld after a video review.

Vilardi cut it to 2-1 at 19:04, tucking in the puck at the left post after Josh Morrissey's one-timer from the point deflected to him.

Perfetti tied it 2-2 at 12:24 of the third period, burying a rebound in front.

