Zadorov scores twice, lifts Canucks past Canadiens

Ilya Mikheyev had two assists, and Casey DeSmith made 16 saves for the Canucks (44-18-8), who have won two in a row and are to 6-1-1 in their past eight games.

Juraj Slafkovsky scored to extend his point streak to six games (two goals, five assists), and Sam Montembeault made 21 saves for the Canadiens (25-32-12), who have lost four in a row (0-2-2) and have one win in their past seven (1-4-2).

Zadorov put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 15:38 of the first period with a wrist shot through traffic from the right point.

Zadorov made it 2-0 with 27 seconds left in the first period, taking a cross-ice pass from Mikheyev and beating Montembeault with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

Conor Garland pushed it to 3-0 at 18:14 of the second period. He took a lead pass from Teddy Blueger and scored with a wrist shot from the left circle on a breakaway.

Slafkovsky cut the lead to 3-1 with 53 seconds left in the second period, redirecting Cole Caufield’s shot from the right point shot past DeSmith.

Nils Aman made it 4-1 at 11:44 of the third period on a redirection at the bottom of the left circle off Tyler Myers’ wrist shot from the left point.