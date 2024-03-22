Zadorov scores twice, lifts Canucks past Canadiens

Slafkovsky extends point streak to 6 for Montreal, which has lost 4 straight

Recap: Canadiens at Canucks 3.21.24

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Nikita Zadorov scored twice for the Vancouver Canucks in a 4-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Rogers Arena on Thursday.

Ilya Mikheyev had two assists, and Casey DeSmith made 16 saves for the Canucks (44-18-8), who have won two in a row and are to 6-1-1 in their past eight games.

Juraj Slafkovsky scored to extend his point streak to six games (two goals, five assists), and Sam Montembeault made 21 saves for the Canadiens (25-32-12), who have lost four in a row (0-2-2) and have one win in their past seven (1-4-2).

Zadorov put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 15:38 of the first period with a wrist shot through traffic from the right point.

Zadorov made it 2-0 with 27 seconds left in the first period, taking a cross-ice pass from Mikheyev and beating Montembeault with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

Conor Garland pushed it to 3-0 at 18:14 of the second period. He took a lead pass from Teddy Blueger and scored with a wrist shot from the left circle on a breakaway.

Slafkovsky cut the lead to 3-1 with 53 seconds left in the second period, redirecting Cole Caufield’s shot from the right point shot past DeSmith.

Nils Aman made it 4-1 at 11:44 of the third period on a redirection at the bottom of the left circle off Tyler Myers’ wrist shot from the left point.

Latest News

Vladar out for season for Flames with hip injury

Kolesar scores late, Golden Knights hand Kraken 6th straight loss

Kyrou has 3 points in Blues win against Senators 

Kucherov has 4 assists for Lightning in win against Sharks

Ducks blank Blackhawks, end 7-game losing streak

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Gretzky passed Howe for 1st on NHL goal list 30 years ago 

Hyman scores 2 more, Oilers surge past Sabres

Jack Hughes scores 2 power-play goals, Devils defeat Jets

Predators shut out Panthers, extend point streak to 16

Larkin scores twice in return, Red Wings hand Islanders 6th straight loss

Jarvis, Hurricanes defeat Flyers in OT for 5th straight win

Panarin scores hat trick to help Rangers defeat Bruins

Backlund's daughter does adorable drawing, Flames place on T-shirt

Celine Dion reads Bruins starting lineup before game against Rangers

Red Wings captain Larkin gifts signed stick, tickets to Special Olympics athlete

Duchene’s son scores impressive backhand goal against Oettinger

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today