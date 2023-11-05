Kyrou has goal, 2 assists in Blues win against Canadiens

Brandon Saad and Robert Thomas each had a goal and an assist, and Joel Hofer made 30 saves for St. Louis (5-4-1), who have won two straight, including 4-1 against the New Jersey Devils on Friday.

Brendan Gallagher had a goal and an assist, and Sam Montembeault made 29 saves for the Canadiens (5-4-2), who went 0-2-1 on a three-game road trip.

Kyrou gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead 1:24 into the first period, cutting to the slot and taking a Brayden Schenn pass from the left corner after Schenn missed a breakaway chance.

Juraj Slafkovsky, No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, tied it 1-1 with his first goal of the season on the power play at 4:01.

Thomas scored his third goal in as many games at 16:37 to give the Blues a 2-1 lead off a pass to the middle by Justin Faulk.

Saad made it 3-1 at 13:03 of the second period on a 2-on-1 with Kyrou, who fed Saad for a one-timer.

Gallagher made it 3-2 at 14:48 after Sean Monahan intercepted a puck behind the Blues’ net and fed Gallagher in the slot.

Alexey Toropchenko's short-handed breakaway goal at 2:50 of the third period made it 4-2.

Schenn's first of the season at 5:53 made it 5-2 on a back-door play with Kyrou.

Kasperi Kapanen added an empty-net goal at 16:00 to make it 6-2.

Nick Suzuki deflected Cole Caufield's shot from the blue line at 18:32 for the 6-3 final.