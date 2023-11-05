Latest News

Bedard scores in 3rd straight game, Blackhawks defeat Panthers

Hurricanes score 4 straight, rally past Islanders in OT

Talbot stops 24, Kings shut out Flyers to remain undefeated on road

Sabres overcome Matthews hat trick, edge Maple Leafs

Point, Kucherov combine for 9 points, Lightning top Senators

Red Wings rally, end Bruins' season-opening point streak at 10

Lindgren, Capitals hold off Blue Jackets in 3rd

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Niederreiter, Dillon help Jets top Coyotes, end 3-game skid

O'Reilly hat trick propels Predators past Oilers

Buzz: Hall to return for Blackhawks tonight

WHL Seattle Thunderbirds retire Patrick Marleau number

Pacioretty skating, return from Achilles tear unclear

Maple Leafs look to regroup with Liljegren on LTIR

On Tap: Stars look to slow Canucks’ roll

CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Firkus finding net

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Kyrou has goal, 2 assists in Blues win against Canadiens

Schenn also gets 3 points, Hofer makes 30 saves for St. Louis

Recap: Canadiens at Blues 11.4.23

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn each had a goal and two assists for the St. Louis Blues in a 6-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Enterprise Center on Saturday.

Brandon Saad and Robert Thomas each had a goal and an assist, and Joel Hofer made 30 saves for St. Louis (5-4-1), who have won two straight, including 4-1 against the New Jersey Devils on Friday.

Brendan Gallagher had a goal and an assist, and Sam Montembeault made 29 saves for the Canadiens (5-4-2), who went 0-2-1 on a three-game road trip.

Kyrou gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead 1:24 into the first period, cutting to the slot and taking a Brayden Schenn pass from the left corner after Schenn missed a breakaway chance.

Juraj Slafkovsky, No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, tied it 1-1 with his first goal of the season on the power play at 4:01. 

Thomas scored his third goal in as many games at 16:37 to give the Blues a 2-1 lead off a pass to the middle by Justin Faulk. 

Saad made it 3-1 at 13:03 of the second period on a 2-on-1 with Kyrou, who fed Saad for a one-timer.

Gallagher made it 3-2 at 14:48 after Sean Monahan intercepted a puck behind the Blues’ net and fed Gallagher in the slot.

Alexey Toropchenko's short-handed breakaway goal at 2:50 of the third period made it 4-2.

Schenn's first of the season at 5:53 made it 5-2 on a back-door play with Kyrou.

Kasperi Kapanen added an empty-net goal at 16:00 to make it 6-2.

Nick Suzuki deflected Cole Caufield's shot from the blue line at 18:32 for the 6-3 final.