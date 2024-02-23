Letang scores 2, Jarry makes 31 saves for Penguins in win against Canadiens

O’Connor has goal, assist for Pittsburgh; Montreal has lost 4 straight

Recap: Montreal Canadiens @ Pittsburgh Penguins 2.22.24

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Tristan Jarry made 31 saves and Kris Letangscored twice, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.

Drew O’Connor had a goal and an assist, and Erik Karlsson had two assists for the Penguins (25-21-8), who had lost five of their previous six (1-4-1). 

Mike Matheson scored, and Cayden Primeau made 23 saves for the Canadiens (22-27-8), who have lost four straight, and six of seven, including a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. 

Matheson put Montreal ahead 1-0 at 9:05 of the first period, intercepting a pass from Letang and scoring on a snap shot from the high slot. He has one point (one goal, three assists) in each of his four games against the Penguins since they traded him on July 16, 2022. 

Letang tied it 1-1 at 11:24 by flicking a shot through traffic from the point.

Bryan Rust and O’Connor scored 21 seconds apart in the second period. Rust gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead six seconds into a power play at 11:30, deflecting a point shot from Karlsson, his fourth goal in six games; O’Connor made it 3-1 at 11:51 with a wrist shot from the high slot. 

O’Connor has one goal in each of the past two games following a 10-game drought. 

Letang scored an empty-net goal from the other end with 1:25 remaining for the 4-1 final, his sixth goal this season and third in 22 games since Dec. 27.

During the game, the Penguins acquired forward Emil Bemstrom in a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets for forward Alex Nylander and a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Related Content

Bemstrom traded to Penguins by Blue Jackets

Guentzel could be traded by Penguins before Deadline, GM says

Latest News

Rangers defeat Devils, extend winning streak to 9

McMichael scores twice, Capitals get past Lightning

Kane, Red Wings rally, top Avalanche in OT for 3rd straight win 

Aho scores with 19 seconds left, lifts Hurricanes past Panthers 

Norris scores twice, Senators hand Stars 4th straight loss

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

Bemstrom traded to Penguins by Blue Jackets

Bains living dream after debut with Canucks as rare Punjabi NHL player

Louie DeBrusk cashes in on golden ticket son, Jake, gave him as a kid 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stone week to week for Golden Knights with upper-body injury

Matthews' chase for 70 goals discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

NHL Trade Buzz: Hanifin, Tanev expected to play for Flames against Bruins

Bruins showcase resolve, composure on way to top of East standings

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 22

NHL Buzz: Panarin, Vesey questionable for Rangers against Devils

NHL On Tap: Panthers seek 12th straight road win at Hurricanes

AHL notebook: Bruins prospect Brazeau, Stankoven of Stars among top surprises