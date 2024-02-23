Letang scores 2, Jarry makes 31 saves for Penguins in win against Canadiens

Drew O’Connor had a goal and an assist, and Erik Karlsson had two assists for the Penguins (25-21-8), who had lost five of their previous six (1-4-1).

Mike Matheson scored, and Cayden Primeau made 23 saves for the Canadiens (22-27-8), who have lost four straight, and six of seven, including a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

Matheson put Montreal ahead 1-0 at 9:05 of the first period, intercepting a pass from Letang and scoring on a snap shot from the high slot. He has one point (one goal, three assists) in each of his four games against the Penguins since they traded him on July 16, 2022.

Letang tied it 1-1 at 11:24 by flicking a shot through traffic from the point.

Bryan Rust and O’Connor scored 21 seconds apart in the second period. Rust gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead six seconds into a power play at 11:30, deflecting a point shot from Karlsson, his fourth goal in six games; O’Connor made it 3-1 at 11:51 with a wrist shot from the high slot.

O’Connor has one goal in each of the past two games following a 10-game drought.

Letang scored an empty-net goal from the other end with 1:25 remaining for the 4-1 final, his sixth goal this season and third in 22 games since Dec. 27.

During the game, the Penguins acquired forward Emil Bemstrom in a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets for forward Alex Nylander and a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.