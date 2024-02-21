Guentzel could be traded by Penguins before Deadline, GM says

Forward on LTIR, has 52 points this season; Pittsburgh has lost 5 of 6

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Jake Guentzel could be available depending on how the Pittsburgh Penguins perform leading to the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, president of hockey operations and general manager Kyle Dubas said Wednesday.

The Penguins (24-21-8) have eight games remaining before the Deadline, which is March 8 at 3 p.m. ET. They are eight points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference entering their game against the Montreal Canadiens at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN2, RDS).

Guentzel, who plays left wing on Pittsburgh’s top line, is in the final season of a five-year, $30 million contract ($6 million average annual value) signed Dec. 27, 2018. Currently on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury sustained Feb. 14, he is second on the Penguins with 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in 50 games, behind linemate and center Sidney Crosby (55 points; 31 goals, 24 assists).

“I think the way that our whole strategy plays out in the next two and a half weeks, how our team continues to play, will dictate the short-term answer, the Trade Deadline,” Dubas said, “and then we’ll continue to have those discussions leading up to that and then afterwards with where it’s at.”

Guentzel has 466 points (219 goals, 247 assists) in 503 regular-season games, and 58 points (34 goals, 24 assists) in 58 playoff games, winning the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh as a rookie in 2017.

But Dubas said trading the 29-year-old could add youth to a roster that entered the season with an average age of 30.8, oldest in the NHL.

“I understand how valuable he’s been as a teammate, person in the community, contributor to helping the team win the Stanley Cup, and so on and so forth. It’s important,” Dubas said. “But at the same time, we have to take stock with where we’re at and be realistic about the fact that one of the issues we have is we need to get younger. We have a lot of guys in their 30s signed, some of them are some of the best players in the history of the franchise.

“It’s tough with Jake, as I’ve said to him, because he’s an excellent player and playing at an elite level. We have to find a way to continue to have those solid veteran guys, but also continue to get younger at the same time.”

However, Dubas said he doesn’t anticipate a full rebuild as long as Crosby, center Evgeni Malkin, and defensemen Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson remain.

Crosby, at 36 years old in his 19th NHL season, is tied for fourth in the League with 23 goals at even strength. Malkin, a fellow center at 37 years old, is third on the Penguins with 42 points (16 goals, 26 assists). Letang, 36, is second among their defensemen with 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists), behind Karlsson, 33, who has 39 points (seven goals, 32 assists) in his first season after being acquired from the San Jose Sharks in a three-team trade Aug. 6, 2023.

“When you have players like that, they prevent you from getting there because they’re too good,” Dubas said. “At the same time, I think that what they can pass on to the players that come into the organization in terms of the standards that we have here, the impact that being around Sid, ‘Geno,’ Letang, Karlsson each day can have on a young player, it’s impossible to measure. I think that’s what we set out to do.”

The same applies to Mike Sullivan, who is expected to remain as coach beyond this season.

“The one thing I’d say about the coaching staff is it’s always the easy, low-hanging fruit and target of everything,” Dubas said. “I’ve got a deep respect for the coaching staff and the way they go about it. I meet with ‘Sully’ every morning. We talk multiple times per day. He’s deeply invested.

“I envision Mike Sullivan, based on what I’ve learned from him in our discussions this year and his ability to take the development of each individual player seriously ... he’s the type of coach who shows he can win, but also that he can develop people and develop players. I don’t think there needs to be any discussion about Mike.”

But the Penguins are seventh in the Metropolitan Division after they lost for the fifth time in six games Tuesday (1-4-1), 5-4 in overtime to the New York Islanders. In the past, they would normally be in the market to add at the Deadline. On Wednesday, Sullivan said he would rather not discuss if that could change.

“I don’t think that’s a question I’m comfortable answering,” Sullivan said. “I believe in the group we have. It’s my job to coach the group that we have in front of us. We’re going to do everything in our power to make the playoffs and give ourselves an opportunity to compete for the Stanley Cup. That’s where our focus is.”

And the players are of the same mind, forward Bryan Rust said.

“At this point, you don’t have any other option,” said Rust, who won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017. “I feel like if you’re going to make things happen, you’ve got to believe things are going to happen and you’ve got to know that we have it in this room. If you’re thinking otherwise, that’s not going to be very helpful at all.”

