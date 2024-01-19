Stutzle has 3 points, Senators cruise past Canadiens 

Tkachuk gets goal, assist for Ottawa; Primeau makes 32 saves for Montreal

Recap: Canadiens @ Senators 1.18.24

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Tim Stützle had a goal and two assists for the Ottawa Senators in a 6-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

Brady Tkachuk and Parker Kelly each had a goal and an assist, Artem Zub had two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 21 saves for the Senators (16-24-0), who are 2-1-0 in their past three games after a five-game losing streak.

Cole Caufield and Michael Pezzetta scored, and Cayden Primeau made 32 saves for the Canadiens (19-19-7).

Montreal, which won 3-2 against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, is 1-8-0 in the second half of back-to-backs this season.

Tkachuk gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 8:40 of the first period when he beat Primeau with a wrist shot from the right circle just eight seconds after Canadiens forward Sean Monahan hit the crossbar at the other end.

Stutzle elected to shoot on a 2-on-1 rush and scored with a wrist shot to make it 2-0 at 11:07. It was his first goal in 11 games.

Caufield’s wrist shot from the slot hit Korpisalo’s glove and rolled over the goal line to cut it to 2-1 at 13:25. It was Caufield’s fourth goal in as many games.

Rourke Chartier put in a rebound off Kelly's shot from the right point to make it 3-1 at 9:51 of the second period.

Vladimir Tarasenko took a cross-ice pass from Tkachuk on a 3-on-2 rush and scored with a wrist shot over Primeau’s glove to extend the lead to 4-1 at 18:54.

The Senators appeared to push it to 5-1 when Claude Giroux put the puck into an open net at 19:45, but the Canadiens challenged for goalie interference and the goal was overturned.

Mathieu Joseph gave the Senators a 5-1 lead at 1:41 of the third period. Stutzle deked David Savard in the slot and then fed a behind-the-back pass to Joseph, who scored with a one-timer.

Kelly scored an empty-net goal at 12:26 to make it 6-1.

Pezzetta scored with a wrist shot from the slot for the 6-2 final at 15:16.

