Kreider’s hat trick lifts Rangers past Canadiens for 6th straight win

Fox has 4 assists for New York; Slafkovsky extends point streak to 7 for Montreal

Recap: Montreal Canadiens @ New York Rangers 2.15.24

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Chris Kreider had his first hat trick in more than two years, and the New York Rangers won their sixth straight game, 7-4 against the Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Kreider's last hat trick came on Jan. 22, 2022, in a 7-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes. He has six in his NHL career.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, Adam Fox had four assists, Artemi Panarin had three assists, and Jonathan Quick made 31 saves.

The Rangers (35-16-3) next play Sunday against the New York Islanders in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Juraj Slafkovsky had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to seven games for the Canadiens (22-24-8), who have lost three of four. Cole Caufield scored two goals and had an assist, and Sam Montembeault made 24 saves.

Jake Evans gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 14:29 of the first period, putting in the rebound of Josh Anderson's shot from the slot.

Kreider tied it 1-1 at 11:09 of the second period with a one-timer from the top of the left circle.

Will Cuylle scored with a backhanded redirection in front off Ryan Lindgren's pass at 12:27 to make it 2-1.

Zibanejad pushed it to 3-1 at 14:43, scoring short-handed during a delayed penalty with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Fox.

Montreal unsuccessfully challenged Zibanejad’s goal for goaltender interference, giving the Rangers a power play. Kreider scored on it, making it 4-1 with a deflection in front at 15:19.

Slafkovsky scored a wrist shot from the slot after a Rangers turnover to make it 4-2 at 16:30.

Vincent Trocheck scored a snap shot from the high slot off a drop pass from Panarin at 4:23 of the third to give the Rangers a 5-2 lead.

Caufield redirected a shot from Mike Matheson in front that missed the net, went off the end boards and in off Quick’s skate on the power play to cut it to 5-3 at 6:53.

Kreider completed his hat trick by scoring off a 2-on-1 with Zibanejad to make it 6-3 at 7:59.

Kaapo Kakko scored from a tight angle below the right circle at 9:56 to push it to 7-3.

Caufield scored his second with a wrist shot between the circles at 11:27 for the 7-4 final.

Rangers forward Blake Wheeler sustained a lower-body injury at 10:47 of the first period and did not return.

