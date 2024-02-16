Wheeler helped off ice in Rangers game with lower-body injury

NEW YORK -- New York Rangers forward Blake Wheeler appeared to suffer a serious lower-body injury in the first period against the Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. He was helped off the ice before heading down the tunnel on a stretcher and will not return.

Wheeler was hit by Canadiens defenseman Jayden Struble along the boards behind the Montreal net with 9:13 remaining in the period. His right leg buckled underneath him, and he appeared to be in immediate pain.

The puck went to the other end, and play continued as Wheeler managed to get up to one knee in an attempt to get up on his own. But his right leg gave out immediately, and he fell back down flat on his front side.

Play stopped with 9:00 remaining, and Rangers forwards Vincent Trocheck and Chris Kreider helped Wheeler get to the Zamboni entrance, which was closest to him. He could not put any weight on his right leg.

Once off the ice, the Rangers medical personnel had Wheeler sit in a chair to wait for a stretcher.

Wheeler has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 53 games this season. The 37-year-old is in his first season with New York after signing a one-year, $850,000 contract on July 1.

Wheeler has 943 points (321 goals, 622 assists) in 1,172 NHL games with the Boston Bruins, Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets and Rangers.