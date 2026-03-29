Caufield scores 45th goal, Canadiens defeat Predators for 4th straight win

Juuse Saros made 28 saves for the Predators (34-30-9), who have lost consecutive games after winning their previous five.

“I think the urgency level has got to rise all over the ice,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “For tonight, we didn’t execute. And when you don’t execute against a team like that that’s fast, young and hungry, you’re kind of chasing it and you play slow. We played slow a lot of the night, and therefore it’s hard to sustain or get into any zone time.”

Nashville holds the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, one point ahead of the Los Angeles Kings.

“Every game is a must win,” Predators captain Roman Josi said. “It doesn’t matter who we play. We need to get points. There’s a lot of things we can learn from tonight and be better tomorrow.”

Demidov gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 11:34 of the first period on a wrist shot on the rush from the right circle that beat Saros on the blocker side. Suzuki recorded his 300th NHL assist on the play.

“Usually when you create turnovers with our structure and paying attention to that, you’re going to get odd-man rushes,” Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. “It’s rare that you’re going to get odd-man rushes from a breakout, break the other team down completely and get an odd-man rush. It’s really hard, not that it never happens. But I feel they’re playing the game that’s in front of them.”

Kapanen made it 2-0 at 3:12 of the second period on a shot from in front of the crease on a pass from Newhook.