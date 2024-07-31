Guhle signs 6-year, $33.3 million contract with Canadiens

Defenseman had 22 points last season; deal begins in 2025-26

Guhle MTL 6 year contract

© David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Kaiden Guhle signed a six-year, $33.3 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. The contract, which begins in the 2025-26 season, has an average annual value of $5.55 million.

The 22-year-old defenseman had 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) last season. He ranked second for the Canadiens with 178 blocked shots and third in time on ice per game (20:51).

A first-round pick (No. 16) by Montreal at the 2020 NHL Draft, Guhle has 40 points (10 goals, 30 assists) in 114 games.

The Canadiens signed defensemen Arber Xhekaj ($1.3 million AAV) and Justin Barron ($1.15 million AAV) each to a two-year contract Tuesday.

