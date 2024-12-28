Dobes has shutout in NHL debut for Canadiens against Panthers

Makes 33 saves, Dach scores twice for Montreal, which had lost 9 straight in Florida

Canadiens at Panthers | Recap

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jakub Dobes made 33 saves in his NHL debut, and the Montreal Canadiens shut out the Florida Panthers 4-0 at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Dobes, who was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Friday, is the fifth goalie in Canadiens history to have a shutout in his debut.

Kirby Dach scored twice for Montreal (15-17-3), which has won four of five.

Spencer Knight made 20 saves for Florida (22-13-2), which has been shut out in consecutive games (lost 4-0 to Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday) and had won nine straight home games against Montreal.

Dach made it 1-0 at 1:39 of the second period when he missed a cross-ice pass from Alex Newhook, but the puck went off his left skate and past Knight.

Dach extended the lead to 2-0 at 13:51 on a breakaway, lifting a backhand over Knight's shoulder.

Jake Evans scored his third short-handed goal of the season at 17:19 to make it 3-0, intercepting a pass in the neutral zone before scoring on a wrist shot from the left circle.

Cole Caufield made it 4-0 at 14:17 of the third. Juraj Slafkovsky picked off a loose puck in the neutral zone and found Caufield in the slot.

Latest News

2025 World Junior Championship schedule

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Hughes, Pettersson out for Canucks against Kraken

Cooper honors Rosen during pregame press conference

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin to return for Capitals against Maple Leafs

Schaefer, 2025 NHL Draft prospect, to miss remainder of WJC with shoulder injury

Binnington pays tribute to Cardinals, Chicago with Winter Classic mask

Ovechkin to return for Capitals against Maple Leafs 

Matthews out for Maple Leafs against Capitals with upper-body injury

Blackwood signs 5-year contract with Avalanche

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

CHL notebook: Lightning prospect Gauthier has moves for future NHL career

Golden Knights score 4 in 3rd period, rally past Sharks

Lehkonen gets 1st NHL hat trick, Avalanche defeat Utah

On Tap: Day 3 of 2025 World Junior Championship

World Junior Championship roundup: Latvia stuns Canada with shootout win

Thomas scores twice, Blues defeat Predators

Faber scores in OT, Wild get 3 straight goals to rally past Stars 