Dobes has shutout in NHL debut for Canadiens against Panthers

Dobes, who was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Friday, is the fifth goalie in Canadiens history to have a shutout in his debut.

Kirby Dach scored twice for Montreal (15-17-3), which has won four of five.

Spencer Knight made 20 saves for Florida (22-13-2), which has been shut out in consecutive games (lost 4-0 to Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday) and had won nine straight home games against Montreal.

Dach made it 1-0 at 1:39 of the second period when he missed a cross-ice pass from Alex Newhook, but the puck went off his left skate and past Knight.

Dach extended the lead to 2-0 at 13:51 on a breakaway, lifting a backhand over Knight's shoulder.

Jake Evans scored his third short-handed goal of the season at 17:19 to make it 3-0, intercepting a pass in the neutral zone before scoring on a wrist shot from the left circle.

Cole Caufield made it 4-0 at 14:17 of the third. Juraj Slafkovsky picked off a loose puck in the neutral zone and found Caufield in the slot.