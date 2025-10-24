Podkolzin breaks tie late, Oilers score 3 in 3rd to rally past Canadiens

Podkolzin, who also had an assist, gave the Oilers a 6-5 lead on a centering pass from Darnell Nurse, putting a backhand past Sam Montembeault’s glove from the goalmouth.

The winning goal came after Edmonton scored twice on the power play in a span of 58 seconds earlier in the period to tie it 5-5.

Leon Draisaitl’s power-play goal at 11:19 cut it to 5-4, taking a pass from behind the net from Connor McDavid and scoring from the top of the crease past Montembeault’s glove.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins then tied it 5-5 at 12:17 with the man-advantage, lifting a backhand past Montembeault’s glove from in front.

McDavid had three assists, Nugent-Hopkins also had a goal and an assist, and Jake Walman and Nurse each had two assists for the Oilers (4-3-1), who had lost three of four. Calvin Pickard made 22 saves.

Alex Newhook and Cole Caufield each scored twice, and Lane Hutson and Oliver Kapanen each had two assists for the Canadiens (6-3-0), who had won six of seven, including a 2-1 overtime win at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Montembeault made 23 saves.

Newhook gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 7:28 of the first period, tapping in a rebound five-hole off a wrist shot from the point by Hutson.

David Tomasek tied it 1-1 at 16:12, taking a cross-ice pass from Podkolzin and snapping a shot from the top of the left circle that deflected in off the skate of Newhook for his first NHL goal.

Adam Henrique put Edmonton ahead 2-1 at 10:37 of the second period, tipping a high point shot by Walman through the legs of Montembeault.

Andrew Mangiapane extended it to 3-1 at 13:28. Nurse whiffed on a shot at the side of the net, only to follow the puck in behind and send a back pass through his legs, which Mangiapane snapped past Montembeault’s blocker.

Josh Anderson cut it to 3-2 at 16:57, when Jake Evans centered a puck out of the corner to Brendan Gallagher, who sent it across the crease to Anderson for the backdoor finish.

Just 1:03 later, Caufield tied it 3-3, taking a cross-ice feed from Noah Dobson and deking in from the left dot to score inside the near post.

Caufield then scored again 49 seconds later to give Montreal a 4-3 lead at 18:49, sending a wrist shot from the right dot under the right arm of Pickard.

Newhook made it 5-3 at 2:10 of the third period after taking a backhand pass from beneath the goal line by Kapanen and putting the puck past Pickard’s stick.