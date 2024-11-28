Suzuki scores in OT, lifts Canadiens past Blue Jackets 

Suzuki stuffed in his own rebound at the top of the crease after his wrist shot from the high slot was knocked down by Elvis Merzlikins.

Juraj Slafkovsky had a goal and an assist, Cole Caufield and Emil Heineman also scored, and Cayden Primeau made 21 saves for the Canadiens (8-11-3).

Zach Werenski had a goal an assist to extend his point streak to six games (four goals, eight assists), and Merzlikins made 19 saves for the Blue Jackets (9-9-3), who had won three games in a row.

The Canadiens lost 3-2 to the Utah Hockey Club in overtime on Tuesday. The Blue Jackets played their third straight game past regulation; they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-6 in overtime on Nov. 21, then won 5-4 in a shootout against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 23.

Mathieu Olivier gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 9:08 of the first period with a tap-in at the top of the crease off a backhanded pass from Werenski in the right corner.

Slafkovsky ended a 14-game goal drought to tie it 1-1 at 13:00. He picked up loose puck in the neutral zone, skated up ice and scored with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Yegor Chinakhov put the Blue Jackets ahead 2-1 at 4:27 of the second period, taking a pass as he crossed the blue line and scoring with a wrist shot off the rush.

Caufield’s power-play goal at 6:34 tied it 2-2. He took an outlet pass from Slafkovsky off the right-side boards and scored on a breakaway.

Heineman took a stretch pass from Jake Evans and slipped a backhand between Merzlikins’ pads to give Montreal a 3-2 lead at 8:24 of the third period.

Werenski tied it 3-3 at 12:22. His shot from the left corner went in off the skate of Montreal defenseman Kaiden Guhle.