Blue Jackets recover, defeat Canadiens in shootout

Marchenko extended his point streak to 12 games (three goals, 12 assists).

Zach Werenski and Dmitri Voronkov each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (10-7-2), who are 3-0-2 in their past five games. Jet Greaves made 29 saves in his fifth straight start.

“It's always big when you can get points in this league,” Werenski said. “We've done that for a number of games now, and we probably wouldn't like to give up a 3-1 lead there in the third, but at the end of the day, all that matters is two points. We got that and now we can learn from it in a more positive way after a win.”

Lane Hutson had a goal and an assist, and Jakub Dobes made 20 saves for the Canadiens (10-6-3), who have lost four in a row and are 1-3-3 in their past seven games.

“The second half of the game I thought we really controlled it, especially in the third,” Montreal captain Nick Suzuki said. “We got two goals and had our chances in overtime. It feels tough to lose that one. I thought we gave ourselves a really good chance to win.”