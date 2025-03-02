Canadiens edge Sabres, win season-high 4th straight game

Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson, Alex Newhook and Jake Evans scored for the Canadiens (29-26-5). Jakub Dobes made 24 saves.

Alex Tuch and Jiri Kulich scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves for the Sabres (24-29-5), who have lost two in a row after winning six of seven.

Caufield gave Montreal a 1-0 lead on the power play at 1:13 of the second period, one-timing Patrik Laine’s cross-ice feed from the left circle.

Tuch tied it 1-1 at 6:04. Jacob Bryson won a battle in the corner and carried the puck behind the net before sending it to Tuch, who put a wrist shot bar down over Dobes from the right circle.

Kulich was uncovered in the right circle when he took a cross-ice pass from Rasmus Dahlin and one-timed it under the bar to put Buffalo ahead 2-1 at 7:33.

Anderson finished off some quick passing with a wrist shot from the slot off the rush to tie it 2-2 at 13:33.

With the teams at 4-on-4, Newhook tipped a Mike Matheson pass from the right circle and beat Luukkonen blocker side at 19:57 for a 3-2 Montreal lead.

Evans scored an empty-net goal at 18:22 for the 4-2 final.