Canadiens at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CANADIENS (11-3-4) at BRUINS (13-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Chris Kreider -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Alexandre Texier

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Kirby Dach

Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Mike Matheson -- Arber Xhekaj

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Florian Xhekaj, Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom

Injured: Ivan Demidov (lower body), Samuel Montembeault (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Mikey Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- Marat Khusnutdinov

Tanner Jeannot -- Matthew Poitras -- Mark Kastelic

Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- William Borgen

Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei

Jeremy Swayman

Michael DiPietro

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Jonathan Aspirot, Sean Kuraly

Injured: James Hagens (back)

Status report

Fowler will make his third straight start and eighth in the past 10 games. … Matheson will play for the first time since Oct. 27. He missed the past six games with a lower-body injury.  … Engstrom, a defenseman, will sit after playing the past seven games. … Suzuki and Evans made the trip and are expected to play after each had a therapy day Wednesday. … The Bruins are expected to dress the same lineup from a 4-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

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