Canadiens at Bruins projected lineups

CANADIENS (11-3-4) at BRUINS (13-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Chris Kreider -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Alexandre Texier
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Kirby Dach
Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Mike Matheson -- Arber Xhekaj
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Florian Xhekaj, Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom
Injured: Ivan Demidov (lower body), Samuel Montembeault (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Mikey Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- Marat Khusnutdinov
Tanner Jeannot -- Matthew Poitras -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- William Borgen
Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro
Scratched: Connor Clifton, Jonathan Aspirot, Sean Kuraly
Injured: James Hagens (back)
Status report
Fowler will make his third straight start and eighth in the past 10 games. … Matheson will play for the first time since Oct. 27. He missed the past six games with a lower-body injury. … Engstrom, a defenseman, will sit after playing the past seven games. … Suzuki and Evans made the trip and are expected to play after each had a therapy day Wednesday. … The Bruins are expected to dress the same lineup from a 4-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Sunday.