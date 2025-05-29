Maple Leafs GM says 'there's some DNA that needs to change'

The Toronto Maple Leafs need to change some of their DNA, general manager Brad Treliving said Thursday.

Whether Mitch Marner is part of that going forward is unknown.

Just 11 days after the Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Second Round and one week after it was announced that president Brendan Shanahan's contract would not be renewed, Treliving talked about where the team goes from here.

"There's some DNA that has to change in our team," Treliving said. "If you keep getting to the same result, there's some DNA that needs to change. That's on me going forward. We've now started the planning, and it's early, for putting a team together for 2025-26."

If and how Marner fits into the future is anyone's guess. Treliving said the Maple Leafs and Marner are talking, but there is no guarantee they will offer him a contact. He can become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Selected by the Maple Leafs with the No. 4 pick of the 2015 the NHL Draft, the hometown forward (Markham, Ontario) has 741 points (221 goals, 520 assists) in 657 games, but is part of a core that has won just two Stanley Cup Playoff series in the past nine seasons. Toronto hasn't been the conference final since 2002 and is without a Stanley Cup championship since 1967.

"This isn't a deflection," Treliving said. "I think Mitch is a tremendous player. I think he's a star. We're in that process right now. Mitch and I had a discussion (during exit meetings). My discussion was, 'Let's take a step back, breathe a little'… We're going to meet as a staff, I'm going to be in touch with Mitch's representative. Mitch has a say in this as well.

"You have to prepare for every potential outcome. That's what we're in the process of doing right now."

When asked last week if he wanted to return to the Maple Leafs, Marner, who could get a contract with an annual average value of at least $12 million, wasn't clear.

"I've always loved my time here," Marner said. "I loved being here … I've been so grateful."

The other members of the core are captain Auston Matthews, who is signed through the 2027-28 season; forward John Tavares, another pending UFA; defenseman Morgan Rielly, signed through 2029-30; and forward William Nylander, who will enter the second season of an eight-year, $92 million contract (average annual value of ($11.5 million) he signed Jan. 8, 2024.

Like Marner, Treliving would not commit to Tavares getting a contract offer. The 34-year-old has played the past seven seasons with the Maple Leafs after signing a seven-year, $77 million contract July 1, 2018. He played his first nine seasons for the New York Islanders after they made him the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NHL Draft.

The GM did say he would like to get a deal done with Matthew Knies, a potential restricted free agent, as soon as possible. The 22-year-old forward, selected by Toronto in the second round (No. 57) of the 2021 NHL Draft, had an NHL career-high 58 points (29 goals, 29 assists) this season and seven points (five goals, two assists) in 13 playoff games.