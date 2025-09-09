Marner prepared to face Toronto homecoming 'head-on' with Golden Knights

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Mitch Marner moved into his new home here last Wednesday and says he’s yet to be recognized in public.

That certainly won’t be the case when the forward returns to play for the first time as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights against his former Toronto Maple Leafs team on Jan. 23.

How will he be received? And what will be going through his mind at Scotiabank Arena while playing against a Maple Leafs team that he was a part of from 2016-2025?

“I know it will be weird walking into the visitors side for once,” the 28-year-old said at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour on Tuesday. “So, yeah, we’ll see how it goes. I mean, when that moment comes, we’ll take it head-on and see what happens.

“The good thing is that I know I’ll be going in there with a lot of guys on my side and 22 guys that are willing to do whatever it takes to win a hockey game. And I know there will be a lot of loved ones in the fans as well in the arena.

“I’m sure once the season gets going I won’t think about it as much just because I like to be in the present, in the moment. But once that week hits, I’m sure it will start hitting about what the thoughts and feeling might be like.”

Marner approved a sign-and-trade from the Maple Leafs to the Golden Knights on July 1, ending his era in Toronto and kicking off a new one in Nevada.

“It is what it is,” he said. “I still have a lot of appreciation and love for a lot of people there.”

Marner, who could have become an unrestricted free agent, signed an eight-year, $96 million contract ($12 million average annual value) with the Maple Leafs prior to the trade. Toronto received forward Nicolas Roy in return.