Marner talks being in present, Toronto's playoff hopes in Q&A with NHL.com

TORONTO -- The only future Mitch Marner is concentrating on right now is helping to bring a Stanley Cup parade to Toronto this summer, not what his fate will be come the opening of NHL free agency July 1.
There has been a narrative in this city heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN2) that this could be the last dance for the Maple Leafs' so-called Core Four forwards of Marner, Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares, especially if they experience another listless opening-round exit.
Marner is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, igniting speculation whether the band will break up if another disappointing postseason plays out. Toronto has won one playoff series in 21 years, a source of frustration for Marner, Matthews, Nylander and Tavares, who have been together since 2018-19.
The 27-year-old arguably is coming off the best season of his NHL career, including a personal best 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists), regular shifts on the power play and penalty kill, a brief stint on defense, and a memorable 4 Nations Face-Off performance with Canada when he scored the overtime winner against Sweden, then set up Connor McDavid for the tournament winner against the United States.
His value certainly hasn’t been lost on Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving, who will have a significant say as to whether Marner returns.
"His points are certainly deserving of the press,” Treliving said. “There was a stretch where we had a lot of guys out. It was November, maybe, December. And Mitch really held the fort for us …
“There was a stretch there where he really kept things on the rails for us. And to me, that's sort of a microcosm of his year. He's been a leader. He's been a top player. And I think he's in a real good spot.”