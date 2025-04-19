Marner talks being in present, Toronto's playoff hopes in Q&A with NHL.com

How is this team different from the past ones that have experienced playoff frustrations? And how much of a change in that is due to first-year Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube?

“I think 'Chief' helps. I think just his calmness and his steadiness that you know is going to come. He knows it’s not going to be easy, it’s not always going to be beautiful, it’s not going to be perfect every single night or every single shift. And that’s why you’ve got to lean on other people, other guys on this team. And I think that’s what we’ve done so well over this past year, is just lean on one another, pick each other up. You know, some big moments from big time players. And our D-corps has been unreal the whole year as well, blocking big shots and making plays.”

Speaking of big moments, you had a couple on the big stage in the 4 Nations, from scoring the OT winner against Sweden to setting up McDavid in the final. Those are career-defining moments. How much confidence did you get from that, and has that given you a different vibe heading into another playoff year?

“Maybe a little bit. I mean, I think you think back to that if you’re in a bit of a shell shock or a hole. But I think you always try to have that confidence in yourself, to know that you’re the type of player that loves big moments and can have an impact on the play on both sides of the puck. It’s certainly moments that you can look back on and know you can come through when needed.”

You were just a kid growing up in the Toronto area when the Maple Leafs and Senators were meeting in the playoffs four times in five seasons from 2000-2004. Do you remember those Battle of Ontarios, even though you were very young, and how stoked are you to now be part of one yourself?

“It was a long time ago. Just the excitement of me and my dad (Paul) sitting around the TV, ready to watch every single game, and just the excitement we had to cheer on the Leafs. And how much it brought my family together. It was always so much fun. I remember watching games with my dad at home and just talking hockey. Obviously at the time I wasn’t too experienced with everything so it’s really cool to hear his impact, and now he still likes to do the same types of things.”

Senators forwards Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle are among the top three players in penalties drawn in the NHL this season. How important is your penalty kill going to be?

“Obviously it starts with staying out of the box as much as possible. Make plays around the net as much as possible, the quick little plays that can thwart their big guys. Just make sure we’re communicating out there, talking a lot, trying to clear our zone as much as possible. And try to limit the back-door plays and plays down low.”

What makes this city so special during the playoffs?

“Like I mentioned earlier, just the vibe, the excitement, the passion. Very fortunate to play in a market that has that.”

Finally, you were asked earlier today about growing a playoff beard or a mustache, something that hasn’t come easy to you in the past. Are you more confident now after all these years in your ability to do it?

“Yeah, well, hopefully it’ll be a longer run so it has more time to grow. We’ll see how it goes.”