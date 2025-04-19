Stolarz to start in goal for Maple Leafs in Game 1 against Senators

TORONTO -- Anthony Stolarz will start in goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN2).

Stolarz went 21-8-3 with a 2.14 goals-against average and .926 save percentage in 34 games (33 starts) this season. Joseph Woll was 27-14-1 with a 2.73 GAA and .909 save percentage in 42 games (41 starts).

Stolarz finished with eight straight wins allowing a total of only 11 goals and had three shutouts in his final four starts.

“He’s has had a good run here,” Toronto general manager Brad Treliving said. “He got a chance to see it firsthand last year. Yeah, the stakes are bigger but it’s the same rink, same game starting Sunday as he has been through before and we have all the confidence in the world in him. It’s earned. It’s earned because he’s played well.”

The 31-year-old has played 142 regular-season NHL games over eight seasons but his playoff experience amounts to one appearance last season with the Florida Panthers, when he came on in relief of Sergei Bobrovsky in an 8-1 loss in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, allowing three goals on 19 shots in 34:50.

He does not expect the pressure of making his first Stanley Cup Playoff start to get to him.

“Just my demeanor [will help me],” Stolarz said. “At the end of the day, it’s the same game we’ve played. We played 82 of them this year, you just want to go out and enjoy the moment. It’s special to play in the playoffs and we are not going to take it for granted, for sure.”

Stolarz had an equally strong regular season with the Panthers last season, going 16-7-2 with a 2.03 GAA and .925 save percentage. The Maple Leafs signed him to a two-year contract ($2.5 million average annual value) July 1, 2024 as unrestricted free agent with the expectation he could take on greater responsibility.

If Stolarz had not missed 24 games from Dec. 14 to Feb. 4 because of knee surgery, Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies said he would have deserved Vezina Trophy consideration as the NHL’s top goalie.

“I think so,” Knies said. “He’d definitely be in that conversation. He would be in that conversation for sure.

“I saw those stats (of Stolarz’s strong finish), it’s nuts. A lot of confidence he’s giving us. I feel like those are crazy statistics. I want him to be at his best and I think he is right now. It’s going to be important for him to hold us in games because I feel like this is kind of going to be a wild series and pretty hectic, so I think he’s up for it, for sure.”