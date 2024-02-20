Wild at Jets

WILD (26-23-6) at JETS (33-15-5)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSN, BSWI

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Frederick Gaudreau

Jake Lucchini -- Ryan Hartman -- Vinni Lettieri

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian

Declan Chisholm -- Jon Merrill

Marc Andre-Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Dakota Mermis, Mason Shaw

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Pat Maroon (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Sean Monahan -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley

Injured: None

Status report

The Wild did not hold a morning skate after a 10-7 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. … Foligno, a forward, did not travel. … The Jets held an optional skate after a 6-3 loss at the Calgary Flames on Monday.