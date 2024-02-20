Wild at Jets

WILD (26-23-6) at JETS (33-15-5)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSN, BSWI
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Frederick Gaudreau
Jake Lucchini -- Ryan Hartman -- Vinni Lettieri
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian
Declan Chisholm -- Jon Merrill
Marc Andre-Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Dakota Mermis, Mason Shaw
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Pat Maroon (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Sean Monahan -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Laurent Brossoit
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley
Injured: None
Status report
The Wild did not hold a morning skate after a 10-7 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. … Foligno, a forward, did not travel. … The Jets held an optional skate after a 6-3 loss at the Calgary Flames on Monday.