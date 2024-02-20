Wild at Jets

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

WILD (26-23-6) at JETS (33-15-5)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSN, BSWI

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Frederick Gaudreau

Jake Lucchini -- Ryan Hartman -- Vinni Lettieri

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian

Declan Chisholm -- Jon Merrill

Marc Andre-Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Dakota Mermis, Mason Shaw

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Pat Maroon (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Sean Monahan -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley

Injured: None

Status report

The Wild did not hold a morning skate after a 10-7 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. … Foligno, a forward, did not travel. … The Jets held an optional skate after a 6-3 loss at the Calgary Flames on Monday.

Latest News

NHL Trade Buzz: Devils may be in pursuit of goalie

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 20

NHL Commissioner Bettman affirms 5-game suspension for Rielly of Maple Leafs

NHL Buzz: Siegenthaler expected to return for Devils against Capitals

Rasmussen signs 4-year, $12.8 million contract with Red Wings

Gritty, Tortorella go 'Old School' with Flyers earmuffs giveaway

Wild host 4th annual Hockey Without Limits Day 

NHL On Tap: Rangers host Stars, seek 8th straight win

NHL Morning Skate for February 20

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL had 1st weather-related postponement 100 years ago

Richter talks Stadium Series, Rangers, NHL career highlights in Q&A with NHL.com

Hurricanes hand Blackhawks 21st straight loss on road

Joseph scores twice in Senators win against Lightning

28 games to be nationally televised this week

Flames overcome Monahan’s hat trick, defeat Jets

Morelli has 2 points in NHL debut, Golden Knights shut out Sharks