Ovechkin scores 1st goal of season, Capitals cruise past Wild

Dylan Strome steered a face-off to Ovechkin, who scored his first goal of the season on a one-timer from just outside the right circle to make it 3-1 at 1:19 of the third period. Ovechkin also had his third assist of the season.

Strome finished with two goals and two assists, and Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (4-1-0). Martin Fehervary had two assists, and Logan Thompson made 14 saves.

Marcus Johansson scored for the Wild (2-3-0) and Filip Gustavsson made 40 saves. Matt Boldy’s goal streak ended at four games.

Strome gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 17:52 of the first period when he went to the net on the rush and tipped in a pass from Ovechkin coming down the right side.