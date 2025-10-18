WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 898th career NHL goal and the Washington Capitals won their fourth-straight game 5-1 against the Minnesota Wild at Capital One Arena on Friday.
Ovechkin scores 1st goal of season, Capitals cruise past Wild
Forward is 2 away from reaching 900; Strome has 4 points for Washington, which wins 4th in row
Dylan Strome steered a face-off to Ovechkin, who scored his first goal of the season on a one-timer from just outside the right circle to make it 3-1 at 1:19 of the third period. Ovechkin also had his third assist of the season.
Strome finished with two goals and two assists, and Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (4-1-0). Martin Fehervary had two assists, and Logan Thompson made 14 saves.
Marcus Johansson scored for the Wild (2-3-0) and Filip Gustavsson made 40 saves. Matt Boldy’s goal streak ended at four games.
Strome gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 17:52 of the first period when he went to the net on the rush and tipped in a pass from Ovechkin coming down the right side.
Johansson tied it 1-1 at 16:47 in the second period when he controlled a loose puck and scored on a snap shot from the high slot through a screen in front. Prior to Johansson's score, Minnesota’s previous nine goals had come on a power play.
The Capitals regained the lead 31 seconds later when Aliaksei Protas scored 5-hole on a backdoor pass attempt from the bottom of the left circle at 17:18 to bring it to 2-1.
Washington outshot Minnesota 24-7 over the first two periods.
Strome tallied his second of the night, making it 4-1 at 11:32 of the third period when he knocked in his own rebound in front.
John Carlson’s shot from the point deflected off Wilson and past Gustavsson during a power play at 18:03 for the 5-1 final.