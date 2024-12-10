Wild at Utah projected lineups
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Marcus Johansson
Jakub Lauko -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin
Devin Shore -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Ben Jones
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Reece Johnson, Cameron Crotty, Travis Boyd
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Robert Bortuzzo
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
Lauko will play after missing six games because of a lower-body injury. ... Utah will dress the same 18 skaters it used in a 4-2 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.