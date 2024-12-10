Wild at Utah projected lineups

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Marcus Johansson

Jakub Lauko -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin

Devin Shore -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Ben Jones

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Reece Johnson, Cameron Crotty, Travis Boyd

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Robert Bortuzzo

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Lauko will play after missing six games because of a lower-body injury. ... Utah will dress the same 18 skaters it used in a 4-2 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.