Wild at Utah projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

WILD (18-5-4) at UTAH (12-11-4)

9:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Marcus Johansson

Jakub Lauko -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin

Devin Shore -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Ben Jones

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Reece Johnson, Cameron Crotty, Travis Boyd

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Robert Bortuzzo

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Lauko will play after missing six games because of a lower-body injury. ... Utah will dress the same 18 skaters it used in a 4-2 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Demko to make season debut for Canucks against Blues

Shattenkirk retires from NHL after 14 seasons

NHL On Tap: Matthews, Jack Hughes face off when Maple Leafs visit Devils

NHL salary cap projected to jump to at least $92.4 million next season, Bettman says

NHL Buzz: Pastrnak OK to play for Bruins against Jets

Panthers see growth in season-ticket sales, TV viewership after Stanley Cup win

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Shesterkin grateful for 8-year contract with Rangers, happy to eliminate 'all this noise'

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Laine stays hot, Canadiens edge Ducks in shootout

Sidoris shares love for Golden Knights, passion for hockey in Q&A with NHL.com

Load management can help younger players get stronger

Marner showing off ‘elite’ skill to lead Maple Leafs

MacKinnon, Crosby put friendship on hold for latest Avalanche-Penguins game

Capitals driven by veteran culture setters, owner says

Red Wings rally, edge Sabres in shootout to end 5-game skid

Blackhawks edge Rangers for 1st win under Sorensen, end 5-game skid