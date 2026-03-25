Lightning surge past Wild, gain ground in Atlantic race

Cernak breaks tie late in 3rd for Tampa Bay, which scores final 5 goals of game

Wild at Lightning | Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Erik Cernak broke a tie with 2:53 remaining in the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning scored the final five goals in a 6-3 win against the Minnesota Wild at Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday.

Darren Raddysh had a goal and two assists, and Jake Guentzel and Brandon Hagel each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (44-21-5), who are 4-0-1 in their past five games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves and had also had an assist.

Tampa Bay moved within two points of the Buffalo Sabres for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves for the Wild (40-20-12).

Cernak put the Lightning ahead 4-3. After Tampa Bay defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous sent the puck down the ice, Gustavsson couldn't control it on the bounce off the end boards, and it trickled through his legs at the left post, allowing Cernak to knock it in at the top of the crease. 

Hagel scored into an empty net to make it 5-3 at 18:42, and Pontus Holmberg was awarded an empty-net goal at 19:36 that made it a 6-3 final when he was taken down by Brock Faber on a breakaway.

Mats Zuccarello gave Minnesota 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 2:28 of the first period when his pass attempt from the left face-off circle deflected in off the skate of Tampa Bay defenseman Ryan McDonagh on the far side.

Faber extended the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 18:49 when his point shot through traffic deflected off the bottom of Vasilevskiy's glove. 

Brayden Point scored on the power play to make it 2-1 at 5:45 of the second period. He took a feed from Hagel and scored from above the left hash marks to the short side.

Tarasenko pushed the lead to 3-1 at 9:51 with a shot from the right circle that deflected off of D'Astous' stick, got past Vasilevskiy and went in at the far post. 

Guentzel’s 300th NHL goal cut it to 3-2 at 12:27. He scored while on his knees from below the right circle on the rebound of his own tip.

Raddysh tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 15:19, scoring with a slap shot from the top of the right circle off a pass from Nikita Kucherov.

Latest News

McDavid scores 400th NHL goal for Oilers

Necas scores twice, Avalanche cruise past Penguins for 3rd straight win

Capitals shut out by Blues, lose ground in wild-card race

Jack Hughes scores twice, Devils hold off Stars

Panthers recover, edge Kraken in shootout in Maurice's 2,000th NHL game

Forsberg has 3 points, streaking Predators top Sharks for 5th straight win

Scheifele has 3 points, Jets defeat Golden Knights to keep pace in wild card

Stolarz helps Maple Leafs defeat Bruins following injury scare

Senators stay red-hot, hold off Red Wings to move into East wild-card spot

Dobes makes 41 saves, Canadiens rally past Hurricanes

Blue Jackets top Flyers, move into 2nd in Metropolitan Division

Frondell gets assist in NHL debut, Blackhawks hold off Islanders

Maurice honored for coaching 2,000 NHL regular season games

NHL Status Report: Chabot to be 'out a while' for Senators with injury

Frondell makes NHL debut with Blackhawks against Islanders

Hagens signs AHL tryout agreement, Bruins 'keeping all options open'

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Matthew Tkachuk meets with Tiger Woods at TGL finals