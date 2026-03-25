Lightning surge past Wild, gain ground in Atlantic race

Darren Raddysh had a goal and two assists, and Jake Guentzel and Brandon Hagel each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (44-21-5), who are 4-0-1 in their past five games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves and had also had an assist.

Tampa Bay moved within two points of the Buffalo Sabres for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves for the Wild (40-20-12).

Cernak put the Lightning ahead 4-3. After Tampa Bay defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous sent the puck down the ice, Gustavsson couldn't control it on the bounce off the end boards, and it trickled through his legs at the left post, allowing Cernak to knock it in at the top of the crease.

Hagel scored into an empty net to make it 5-3 at 18:42, and Pontus Holmberg was awarded an empty-net goal at 19:36 that made it a 6-3 final when he was taken down by Brock Faber on a breakaway.

Mats Zuccarello gave Minnesota 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 2:28 of the first period when his pass attempt from the left face-off circle deflected in off the skate of Tampa Bay defenseman Ryan McDonagh on the far side.

Faber extended the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 18:49 when his point shot through traffic deflected off the bottom of Vasilevskiy's glove.

Brayden Point scored on the power play to make it 2-1 at 5:45 of the second period. He took a feed from Hagel and scored from above the left hash marks to the short side.

Tarasenko pushed the lead to 3-1 at 9:51 with a shot from the right circle that deflected off of D'Astous' stick, got past Vasilevskiy and went in at the far post.

Guentzel’s 300th NHL goal cut it to 3-2 at 12:27. He scored while on his knees from below the right circle on the rebound of his own tip.

Raddysh tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 15:19, scoring with a slap shot from the top of the right circle off a pass from Nikita Kucherov.