Kaprizov’s 3 points help Wild ease past Kraken

Kaprizov extended his point streak to eight games (seven goals, 11 assists).

Matt Boldy scored for the Wild (28-24-6), who were coming off a 4-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday and have won seven of their past nine games (7-1-1). Marc-Andre Fleury had 31 saves.

Vince Dunn had a goal, and Jordan Eberle scored for the Kraken (24-22-11), who had won three of four. Joey Daccord allowed four goals on 19 shots and was replaced at 2:14 of the second period by Philipp Grubauer, who stopped 17 of 18 shots in relief.

Dunn gave Seattle a 1-0 lead 36 seconds into the first period, one-timing a Jared McCann pass from the point off the left post and in. McCann’s assist extended his point streak (five goals, six assists) to seven games, the longest of his career.

Minnesota then scored five consecutive goals.

Marcus Johansson tied it 1-1 at 4:59 with a wrist shot from the right circle that squeezed under Daccord’s right arm.

Kaprizov gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead on a 5-on-3 advantage at 13:32 of the first, taking a pass behind the net from Zuccarello and stuffing it inside the near post.

Boldy extended it to 3-1 at 1:09 of the second period on the power play, deking around defenseman Will Borgen and backhanding it over Daccord’s glove. It was Boldy’s third goal in his past two games.

Kaprizov pushed it to 4-1 at 2:14 with his second goal, streaking in on a rush and snapping it off the crossbar and in.

Dakota Mermis made it 5-1 at 6:58 on a wrist shot from the high slot.

Eberle banked a pass from the corner off Mermis’ skate and in at 6:11 of the third period for the 5-2 final.