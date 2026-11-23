WILD (17-3-5) at SHARKS (11-12-2)

10 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, NBCSCA, SN360, SN

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin

Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Nick Foligno

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Matt Kiersted -- Jared Spurgeon

Zach Bogosian -- David Spacek

Filip Gustavsson

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Nico Sturm, Jesper Wallstedt

Injured: Quinn Hughes (undisclosed), Olli Maatta (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Ivar Stenberg -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Michael Misa -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Mason Marchment -- Ty Dellandrea --Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Brett Leason

Darnell Nurse -- Michael Kesselring

Nolan Allan -- Sam Dickinson

Dmitry Orlov -- Eric Pohlkamp

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Collin Graf, Libor Hajek

Injured: Igor Chernyshov (upper body), Kiefer Sherwood (upper body), Jacob Trouba (lower body)

Status report

The Wild held an optional morning skate. ... Gustavsson will make his season debut after missing the start of the season with a lower-body injury. ... Hughes, a defenseman, won't play and returned to Minnesota for further evaluation. ... Trouba, a defenseman, did not participate in the morning skate. Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said he'll be out one week. ... Kesselring will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch during a 4-3 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. ... Sherwood, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Monday. Hajek, a defenseman, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League in a corresponding move.