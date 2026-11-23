WILD (17-3-5) at SHARKS (11-12-2)
10 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, NBCSCA, SN360, SN
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin
Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink
Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Nick Foligno
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Matt Kiersted -- Jared Spurgeon
Zach Bogosian -- David Spacek
Filip Gustavsson
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Nico Sturm, Jesper Wallstedt
Injured: Quinn Hughes (undisclosed), Olli Maatta (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Ivar Stenberg -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Michael Misa -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Mason Marchment -- Ty Dellandrea --Adam Gaudette
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Brett Leason
Darnell Nurse -- Michael Kesselring
Nolan Allan -- Sam Dickinson
Dmitry Orlov -- Eric Pohlkamp
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Collin Graf, Libor Hajek
Injured: Igor Chernyshov (upper body), Kiefer Sherwood (upper body), Jacob Trouba (lower body)
Status report
The Wild held an optional morning skate. ... Gustavsson will make his season debut after missing the start of the season with a lower-body injury. ... Hughes, a defenseman, won't play and returned to Minnesota for further evaluation. ... Trouba, a defenseman, did not participate in the morning skate. Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said he'll be out one week. ... Kesselring will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch during a 4-3 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. ... Sherwood, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Monday. Hajek, a defenseman, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League in a corresponding move.