Wild at Sharks projected lineups

WILD (24-10-6) at SHARKS (19-17-3)
4 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, NBCSCA
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov – Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Vinnie Hinostroza -- Ryan Hartman-- Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno -- Nico Sturm – Yakov Trenin
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Matt Kierstad, David Jiricek, Tyler Pitlick, Ben Jones
Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov
Collin Graf -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Pavol Regenda
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Iorio
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Nick Leddy
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body), Adam Gaudette (lower body)
Status report
Hartman, a forward, needed stitches over his eye after getting checked from behind during a 5-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, but will play. ... Celebrini, a forward, took a puck to the face during a 5-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday and didn't practice Tuesday but is expected to play. ... Mukhamadullin is questionable after suffering a lower-body injury on Monday. ... Gaudette won't play after he was injured in the third period on Monday. … Regenda was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League and is expected to play his first NHL game since Dec. 3. ... Wennberg and Dellandrea (lower body) didn't practice on Tuesday but are expected to play.