Wild at Sharks projected lineups

WILD (24-10-6) at SHARKS (19-17-3)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, NBCSCA

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov – Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Vinnie Hinostroza -- Ryan Hartman-- Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno -- Nico Sturm – Yakov Trenin

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Matt Kierstad, David Jiricek, Tyler Pitlick, Ben Jones

Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov

Collin Graf -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Pavol Regenda

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Iorio

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Nick Leddy

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body), Adam Gaudette (lower body)

Status report

Hartman, a forward, needed stitches over his eye after getting checked from behind during a 5-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, but will play. ... Celebrini, a forward, took a puck to the face during a 5-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday and didn't practice Tuesday but is expected to play. ... Mukhamadullin is questionable after suffering a lower-body injury on Monday. ... Gaudette won't play after he was injured in the third period on Monday. … Regenda was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League and is expected to play his first NHL game since Dec. 3. ... Wennberg and Dellandrea (lower body) didn't practice on Tuesday but are expected to play.