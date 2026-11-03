Wild at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

WILD (10-3-3) at FLYERS (4-8-4) 

7 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, NBCSP

Wild projected lineup 

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin

Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink

Nico Sturm -- Ryan Hartman -- Tyler Pitlick

Quinn Hughes -- Jonas Brodin

Olli Maatta -- Zach Bogosian

Matt Kiersted -- David Spacek

Jesper Wallstedt

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Mason Shaw, Cameron Crotty

Injured: Brock Faber (skull fracture), Marcus Foligno (lower body), Nick Foligno (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup 

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Porter Martone -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov 

Tyson Foerster -- Denver Barkey -- Owen Tippett

Cole Knuble -- Sean Couturier -- Noel Acciari

Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale

Cam York -- Oliver Bonk

Nick Seeler -- Simon Benoit

Dan Vladar 

Joseph Woll 

Scratched: David Jiricek, Michael Bunting

Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report 

The Wild held an optional morning skate. ... Coach John Hynes said there will be no lineup changes from a 5-1 win at the Washington Capitals on Sunday. ... Konecny will play after missing practice Monday for a maintenance day. ... Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said there would be no lineup changes from their 6-3 win against the Utah Mammoth on Sunday. ... Vladar will start for the second straight game for the first time this season. He and Woll had alternated starts the previous 13 games. ... The Flyers sent forward Alex Bump to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday

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