Wild at Flyers projected lineups

WILD (10-3-3) at FLYERS (4-8-4)
7 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, NBCSP
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin
Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink
Nico Sturm -- Ryan Hartman -- Tyler Pitlick
Quinn Hughes -- Jonas Brodin
Olli Maatta -- Zach Bogosian
Matt Kiersted -- David Spacek
Jesper Wallstedt
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Mason Shaw, Cameron Crotty
Injured: Brock Faber (skull fracture), Marcus Foligno (lower body), Nick Foligno (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Porter Martone -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Denver Barkey -- Owen Tippett
Cole Knuble -- Sean Couturier -- Noel Acciari
Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale
Cam York -- Oliver Bonk
Nick Seeler -- Simon Benoit
Dan Vladar
Joseph Woll
Scratched: David Jiricek, Michael Bunting
Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status report
The Wild held an optional morning skate. ... Coach John Hynes said there will be no lineup changes from a 5-1 win at the Washington Capitals on Sunday. ... Konecny will play after missing practice Monday for a maintenance day. ... Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said there would be no lineup changes from their 6-3 win against the Utah Mammoth on Sunday. ... Vladar will start for the second straight game for the first time this season. He and Woll had alternated starts the previous 13 games. ... The Flyers sent forward Alex Bump to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday