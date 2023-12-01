Dewar scores 1st NHL hat trick, Wild end Predators 6-game winning streak

Forward also has assist for Minnesota, which gets 2nd straight victory under new coach Hynes

Recap: Wild at Predators 11.30.23

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Connor Dewar scored his first NHL hat trick and had an assist, and the Minnesota Wild ended the Nashville Predators’ six-game winning streak with a 6-1 victory at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist for the Wild (7-10-4), who have won two straight games under new coach John Hynes. Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves.

Hynes was hired by Minnesota on Monday. He spent four seasons as Nashville’s coach before he was fired on May 30.

Juuso Parssinen scored for the Predators (11-11-0), who were looking for their first seven-game winning streak since Dec. 4-17, 2021. Juuse Saros allowed four goals on 15 shots and was replaced by Kevin Lankinen in the second period. Lankinen stopped 14 of 16 shots faced in relief.

Dewar gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 6:08 of the first period on a rebound off a shot from Brandon Duhaime on the rush.

Jake Middleton made it 2-0 at 14:01, scoring on a backhand from the left circle.

Kaprizov extended it to 3-0 with a power-play goal 31 seconds later at 14:32 on a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Mats Zuccarello. Zuccarello extended his point streak to eight games.

Pat Maroon pushed it to 4-0 at 1:43 of the second period on a redirection of a shot from the point by Alex Goligoski.

Saros was replaced by Kevin Lankinen after Maroon’s goal.

Dewar made it 5-0 at 11:12 on a breakaway, entering the zone on a pass from Kaprizov.

Parssinen cut it to 5-1 at 2:37 of the third period on a redirection.

Dewar completed the hat trick at 9:47, scoring off a rebound in the crease for the 6-1 final.

