Gaudreau gets 2 goals, assist for Wild in win against Oilers

Kirill Kaprizov had an assist to set the franchise record with an 11-game road point streak (eight goals, 16 assists) for the Wild (13-3-3), who have won three in a row. Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Hartman had two assists. Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves and passed Patrick Roy for the third-most games played by a goalie in NHL history (1,030).

Corey Perry had a goal and an assist, and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (10-9-2), who have lost three of four (1-2-1). Stuart Skinner made 21 saves.

Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead just 27 seconds into the opening period. His pass intended for Connor McDavid in the defensive zone bounced off Kaprizov, rolled up the ice toward the crease, and snuck under Fleury as he tried to sweep it away with his stick.

Matt Boldy tied it 1-1 at 9:56 with a wrist shot from the high slot that went under Skinner’s glove.

Foligno put Minnesota ahead 2-1 at 3:09 of the second period, stuffing in a rebound at the top of the crease after a point shot by Declan Chisholm.

Perry tied it 2-2 at 6:03, banking in a wraparound off the skate of Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin.

Marcus Johansson gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead at 9:10 with a snap shot from below the right circle.

Gaudreau made it 4-2 at 17:02, beating Skinner with a snap shot from the bottom of the right circle off a seam pass from Ryan Hartman.

Gaudreau then pushed it to 5-2 at 9:50 when he put in the rebound of Jake Middleton’s wrist shot off a 2-on-1 rush.

Jeff Skinner scored a redirection at the right post at 19:35 for the 5-3 final.