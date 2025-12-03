Wallstedt gets another shutout, Wild edge Oilers to push point streak to 12

Jonas Brodin scored the game’s lone goal for the Wild (15-7-5), who are 10-0-2 during the point streak.

“I thought it was a really highly competitive game by both teams,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I thought as the game went on they had some pushes, and I thought we did a good job defending and we got some good goaltending, a lot of blocked shots.

“It’s always a tough team to play against and I’m glad we found a way to win.”

Stuart Skinner made 23 saves for the Oilers (11-11-5), who had won two of three but were shut out for the first time this season.

“Obviously, you’re disappointed any time you lose,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “You’re looking for the negatives, you look to critique the things we didn’t do … but overall, I thought we played a game that more often than not would result in us coming out victorious and feeling good about ourselves.

“I’m disappointed that we lost, but it was more of what we need.”

The Oilers were coming off a shutout of their own, 4-0, at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

“They defended well. Obviously, they’re playing well. Their goalie is playing well, they’re doing a lot of really good things,” Edmonton captain Connor McDavid said. “I thought there were some good signs. We played real solid in Seattle. I thought we played another pretty decent one here today. That’s a good sign.

“I thought we generated looks. We only gave up one. Usually when you give up one you’re going to win a lot of games. We didn’t.”

Brodin put the Wild ahead 1-0 at 13:11 of the first period with a one-timer near the blue line off a face-off win by Nico Sturm.

“I thought it was a good game. I thought ‘Wally’ was really good in net. I thought we defended really hard,” Brodin said. “I think maybe the next game we can be a little bit better offensive probably.

“But other than that, I thought it was a great game, and ‘Wally’ was so good and made a lot of really good saves.”