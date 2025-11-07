Walker, Blake each has 2 points, Hurricanes edge Wild

Ehlers scores again for Carolina; Boldy gets 2 goals for Minnesota

MIN at CAR | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. – Sean Walker and Jackson Blake each had a goal and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-3 at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

Andrei Svechnikov and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 20 saves for the Hurricanes (9-4-0), who have won two in a row and three of their past four.

Matt Boldy scored two goals for the Wild (5-7-3), who had won two straight. Filip Gustavsson made 24 saves.

Boldy gave the Wild a 1-0 at 5:34 of the first period. After Hurricanes forward Mark Jankowski accidently slipped the puck under Andersen, Boldly tapped in the loose puck in the slot.

The teams then combined for three goals in 52 seconds during a frantic 4-on-4 sequence.

Blake tied the game 1-1 at 12:53 for Carolina, finishing an end-to-rush with a snap shot past Gustavsson’s blocker.

Just 21 seconds later, Kirill Kaprizov set up Brock Faber for a snap shot in the right circle to put Minnesota up 2-1 at 13:24.

Carolina tied the game 2-2 at 13:45 with the third goal during the 4-on-4. Svechnikov took a pass from Alexander Nikishin in the neutral zone, skated to the left circle and shot between the legs of Minnesota defenseman Jake Middleton for a short-side goal.

Walker scored his second goal in as many games five seconds after a power play ended with a wrist shot from inside the blue line to give Carolina a 3-2 lead at 16:51.

Boldly redirected a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko near the left post for a power-play goal that tied the game 3-3 at 37 seconds of the second period.

The Hurricanes answered nine seconds later when Blake set up Ehlers for a back-door tap-in off a Minnesota turnover to give Carolina a 4-3 lead at 46 seconds. It was Ehlers’ second goal in as many games after not scoring in his first 11 games with Carolina.

Latest News

Bruins edge Senators on Zacha's late goal in OT

Hofer makes 27 saves, Blues shut out Sabres

Devils tie it late in 3rd, edge Canadiens in OT

Dunne siblings support each other before USA-Canada women's 'Rivalry Series'

PWHL unveils team names for Seattle, Vancouver

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL/NHLPA Innovation Competition registration open now to all Florida college students

Kane practices with Red Wings, ‘itching’ to return, resume chase of Olympic roster spot

NCAA notebook: Wiebusch of Penn State among top undrafted free agents to watch this season

NHL Status Report: Miller back for Hurricanes against Wild

NHL EDGE stats behind Ovechkin reaching 900 career goals

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Chara brought purpose, belief to Bruins on way to Hall of Fame, Bergeron says

Chara’s drive to do ‘whatever it takes’ inspired Bruins on way to Hall of Fame

NHL On Tap: Crosby, Ovechkin face off for 99th time when Penguins host Capitals

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats