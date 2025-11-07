Walker, Blake each has 2 points, Hurricanes edge Wild

Andrei Svechnikov and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 20 saves for the Hurricanes (9-4-0), who have won two in a row and three of their past four.

Matt Boldy scored two goals for the Wild (5-7-3), who had won two straight. Filip Gustavsson made 24 saves.

Boldy gave the Wild a 1-0 at 5:34 of the first period. After Hurricanes forward Mark Jankowski accidently slipped the puck under Andersen, Boldly tapped in the loose puck in the slot.

The teams then combined for three goals in 52 seconds during a frantic 4-on-4 sequence.

Blake tied the game 1-1 at 12:53 for Carolina, finishing an end-to-rush with a snap shot past Gustavsson’s blocker.

Just 21 seconds later, Kirill Kaprizov set up Brock Faber for a snap shot in the right circle to put Minnesota up 2-1 at 13:24.

Carolina tied the game 2-2 at 13:45 with the third goal during the 4-on-4. Svechnikov took a pass from Alexander Nikishin in the neutral zone, skated to the left circle and shot between the legs of Minnesota defenseman Jake Middleton for a short-side goal.

Walker scored his second goal in as many games five seconds after a power play ended with a wrist shot from inside the blue line to give Carolina a 3-2 lead at 16:51.

Boldly redirected a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko near the left post for a power-play goal that tied the game 3-3 at 37 seconds of the second period.

The Hurricanes answered nine seconds later when Blake set up Ehlers for a back-door tap-in off a Minnesota turnover to give Carolina a 4-3 lead at 46 seconds. It was Ehlers’ second goal in as many games after not scoring in his first 11 games with Carolina.