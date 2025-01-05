Gustavsson makes 21 saves, Wild shut out Hurricanes for 3rd straight win

Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy each had three points, and Marco Rossi had four assists for the Wild (25-11-4), who have won three in a row and five of their past six games.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 23 saves for the Hurricanes (23-14-2), who are 2-3-1 in their past six.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead at 13:03 of the first period when Zuccarello took a pass from Rossi and scored on a one-timer from the top of the right face-off circle.

Joel Eriksson Ek redirected Zuccarello’s snap shot from the point for a power-play goal that made it 2-0 at 11:30 of the second period.

Boldy took a stretch pass from Rossi and scored on a breakway for a 3-0 lead at 9:20 of the third period.

Zuccarello scored an empty-net goal with 2:46 remaining for the 4-0 final.