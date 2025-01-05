Gustavsson makes 21 saves, Wild shut out Hurricanes for 3rd straight win

Zuccarello, Boldy each has 3 points, Rossi gets 4 assists for Minnesota

Wild at Hurricanes | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Filip Gustavsson made 21 saves for the Minnesota Wild in a 4-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy each had three points, and Marco Rossi had four assists for the Wild (25-11-4), who have won three in a row and five of their past six games.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 23 saves for the Hurricanes (23-14-2), who are 2-3-1 in their past six.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead at 13:03 of the first period when Zuccarello took a pass from Rossi and scored on a one-timer from the top of the right face-off circle.

Joel Eriksson Ek redirected Zuccarello’s snap shot from the point for a power-play goal that made it 2-0 at 11:30 of the second period.

Boldy took a stretch pass from Rossi and scored on a breakway for a 3-0 lead at 9:20 of the third period.

Zuccarello scored an empty-net goal with 2:46 remaining for the 4-0 final.

