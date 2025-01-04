Wild at Hurricanes projected lineups

Status report

The Wild will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 shootout win at the Washington Capitals on Thursday. … Drury will return after missing 10 games because of hand surgery; he was injured in a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 10. ... Jost will get a second opinion on his injury and is expected to be out longer than week to week, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said; the forward was injured in Carolina's 4-3 shootout loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.