Wild at Hurricanes projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

WILD (24-11-4) at HURRICANES (23-13-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, FDSNSO

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin

Devin Shore -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Ben Jones

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill -- Travis Dermott

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Carson Lambos

Injured: Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier

Eric Robinson -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Ty Smith -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Dustin Tokarski

Scratched: None

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body)

Status report

The Wild will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 shootout win at the Washington Capitals on Thursday. … Drury will return after missing 10 games because of hand surgery; he was injured in a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 10. ... Jost will get a second opinion on his injury and is expected to be out longer than week to week, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said; the forward was injured in Carolina's 4-3 shootout loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Wedgewood will 'miss some time' for Avalanche with injury

Bennett fined $5,000 for actions in Panthers game

Matthews to return from upper-body injury for Maple Leafs against Bruins

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs host Bruins in Atlantic Division showdown

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 4

Saros makes 27 saves, Predators shut out Canucks to end 3-game skid

Draisaitl scores late to extend point streak to 13, lift Oilers past Ducks

Blackhawks hold off Canadiens, stop losing streak at 5

Saad scores natural hat trick, Blues shut out Senators

Panthers recover to defeat Penguins in shootout

Cole Hutson making name for himself with U.S. at 2025 World Junior Championship

Florida Panthers Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Lundqvist, Chara headline IIHF Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Capitals have retooled roster on fly while Ovechkin closes in on Gretzky

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings