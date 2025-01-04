Wild at Hurricanes projected lineups

WILD (24-11-4) at HURRICANES (23-13-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, FDSNSO
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin
Devin Shore -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Ben Jones
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm -- Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill -- Travis Dermott
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Carson Lambos
Injured: Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier
Eric Robinson -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Ty Smith -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski
Scratched: None
Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body)
Status report
The Wild will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 shootout win at the Washington Capitals on Thursday. … Drury will return after missing 10 games because of hand surgery; he was injured in a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 10. ... Jost will get a second opinion on his injury and is expected to be out longer than week to week, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said; the forward was injured in Carolina's 4-3 shootout loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.