Hughes hears boos, cheers during Vancouver homecoming with Wild

"I met some of my best friends here," Hughes said. "I was here a long time. I mean, I got here when I was 19. And the differences from me at 19 to where I'm at now, I mean, I feel like a new person and a lot of those things I was able to grow with those guys, and vice versa. So it was great to see them."

Most of those teammates tapped their sticks during the Hughes tribute in the first period and were glad to hear the fans applaud after the early boos.

"He definitely deserved the cheers," said Luke Schenn, Hughes' first NHL defense partner. "I don't know if there's really much reason to be negative as far as what he's done for the organization and he was pretty dominant again tonight, especially the second half. Obviously, they're booing him, but at the end of the day I think everyone is proud he was once a Canuck."

The booing started in warm-ups, which included one fan holding a sign that read, "and I thought I had commitment issues," a reference to Hughes being in the final season of a six-year, $47.1 million contract ($7.85 million average annual value) he signed with Vancouver on Oct. 3, 2021.

It was that expiring contract and Hughes' possible free agency that led to him being traded from the Canucks.

In fact, the 27-year-old has been eligible to sign a new contract with the Wild since July 1. If he doesn't sign by June 30, he will become an unrestricted free agent. The Canucks fans chanted "he's not signing" in the first and second periods.

"It felt like the (Stanley Cup) Playoffs here a couple years ago when we played here with Edmonton (in 2024)," said Wild goalie Calvin Pickard, who made 15 saves. "It's a loud building, passionate fan base. He handled it well. He played great. He's such a good player, and it was awesome to see him score. … I can't imagine it's easy in a moment like that for him but he thrives. He's great every night. He's so fun to watch. I'm just so lucky to be on his side."

Hughes, who was also serenaded with chants of "quitter" off and on, has 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 13 games, at least one point in 11 of those games, and now has 69 points (eight goals, 61 assists) in 61 games with Minnesota.

"Really happy for Quinn," coach John Hynes said. "It's an emotional time for him, anytime you change organizations and your first time back. I thought he played really well. For our team to be able to get the win, but also I think him personally to be able to have the win here, his first time back, but also his milestone, which was an unbelievable accomplishment for him."