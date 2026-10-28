Kapanen picking up speed with some of NHL’s fastest skating for Oilers
Fourth in NHL in bursts over 22 mph, including highest maximum by a forward
© Leila Devlin/Getty Images
The Edmonton Oilers right wing posted the fastest maximum skating speed of any NHL forward this season at 24.05 miles per hour in a 3-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 10, per NHL EDGE stats. Only St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg has clocked faster with a burst of 24.26 mph in a 5-2 loss at the Nashville Predators on Oct. 17.
“If I’m up there, that means I’m still a decent skater,” Kapanen said Tuesday. “Skating has always, since I started playing hockey, something that I was good at. I was always one of the fastest ones out there. But even though it is your strength, I love working at it as well and trying to be better.”
Kapanen will get another chance to display his speed when the Oilers host the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET; Prime).
Kapanen’s top speed this season is the fastest by an NHL forward since Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche topped out at 24.78 mph in a 3-2 loss against the Blues on April 5 last season.
Kapanen has nine bursts over 22 mph this season, which is tied with New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer for fourth, behind teammate Connor McDavid (26), MacKinnon (24) and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jack Roslovic (10).
McDavid and Kapanen give the Oilers an impressive speed duo.
“Playing with guys like ‘Davo’ (McDavid) it does inspire me in a way to work on my skating,” Kapanen said. “I know I’m never going to keep up with him, but you can try and learn things, so it’s always going to be a big factor for me.”
McDavid is considered one of the fastest skaters in NHL history, and he doesn’t slow down all that much when he has the puck. It’s what makes the Oilers captain one of the best offensive players of all time as well.
“That’s a big difference,” Kapanen said. “I can skate a million miles an hour without the puck, but it does make it a lot harder when you have the puck. Just seeing him make plays at his top speed is why I think he’s the best in my opinion. It’s truly inspirational to watch him do his thing.”
Kapanen has five points (three goals, two assists) in 12 games for Edmonton this season. He had 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 41 games last season after dealing with a lower-body injury, which affected his skating.
He was back to normal by the end of the season and had six points (four goals, two assists) in six games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where Edmonton was eliminated in the Western Conference First Round by the Anaheim Ducks.
This season, Kapanen seems to have added a step.
“The summer was a lot longer than all of us wanted, but there’s always a positive side that means you get that extra rest and you get that extra time to work out and I think a big part for me is going home and having my newborn and seeing family and friends and kind of resetting in a way,” Kapanen said. “I think I had plenty of time to prepare for this year and I think for the most part, most of the games this year have been pretty consistent. I’m trying to not do too much and just play a simple game and am creating a couple of chances.
“I obviously would like to score a bit more, but three goals is fine as well. I think it’s going in the right direction.”
Edmonton is off to an 8-2-2 start this season and Kapanen is doing his part. Seeing him on the list of fastest players in the League may be a surprise to some, but the Oilers are well aware of what he brings to the table.
“I don’t know why people are surprised by it, honestly. Every time I played against him, I always thought this guy is a nightmare to play against, because he is quick,” Oilers forward Jason Dickinson said. “He gets going. Some guys it’s a big windup to get going, but he’s able to get going basically out of the gate, which is more impressive.
“So, when you’re in a footrace chasing down a puck, he’s probably going to beat you most times. And he’s strong too, so he’s not like you can just push him off balance because he’s got the speed and ability to hang in there.”
Kapanen has posted the majority of his bursts racing up the right wing. His speed allows him to challenge defensemen to the outside. Those who underestimate his skating ability do so at their own peril.
“I’d like to think that I’ve been in this League for a good amount of time, and everybody does know what my game is all about and that I am a good skater,” Kapanen said. “Sometimes I feel like guys aren’t expecting me to be skating that fast and hopefully I continue to do that.”
Dickinson said Kapanen’s ability to change pace when attacking defenders is what makes him so effective.
“He’s very deceptive at changing his speed because he has a very quick first few steps,” Dickinson said. “Also, some guys, myself included, I try to change speed, but I don’t have the same fleet of foot as him. It surprises defensemen. I’m not surprised he’s the fastest, even though ‘Davo’ is usually the fastest, but he (Kapanen) should always be up there.”
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