Kapanen picking up speed with some of NHL’s fastest skating for Oilers

McDavid and Kapanen give the Oilers an impressive speed duo.

“Playing with guys like ‘Davo’ (McDavid) it does inspire me in a way to work on my skating,” Kapanen said. “I know I’m never going to keep up with him, but you can try and learn things, so it’s always going to be a big factor for me.”

McDavid is considered one of the fastest skaters in NHL history, and he doesn’t slow down all that much when he has the puck. It’s what makes the Oilers captain one of the best offensive players of all time as well.

“That’s a big difference,” Kapanen said. “I can skate a million miles an hour without the puck, but it does make it a lot harder when you have the puck. Just seeing him make plays at his top speed is why I think he’s the best in my opinion. It’s truly inspirational to watch him do his thing.”

Kapanen has five points (three goals, two assists) in 12 games for Edmonton this season. He had 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 41 games last season after dealing with a lower-body injury, which affected his skating.

He was back to normal by the end of the season and had six points (four goals, two assists) in six games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where Edmonton was eliminated in the Western Conference First Round by the Anaheim Ducks.

This season, Kapanen seems to have added a step.

“The summer was a lot longer than all of us wanted, but there’s always a positive side that means you get that extra rest and you get that extra time to work out and I think a big part for me is going home and having my newborn and seeing family and friends and kind of resetting in a way,” Kapanen said. “I think I had plenty of time to prepare for this year and I think for the most part, most of the games this year have been pretty consistent. I’m trying to not do too much and just play a simple game and am creating a couple of chances.

“I obviously would like to score a bit more, but three goals is fine as well. I think it’s going in the right direction.”