Misa ready for big role with Canada at World Juniors after prior snub

MINNEAPOLIS -- Michael Misa is ready for more this season.

How "more" gets defined, however, remains to be seen.

Misa, selected by the San Jose Sharks with the No. 2 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, is aiming for an NHL spot this season.

But the forward is also focused on where his skates are, and this week that's the World Junior Summer Showcase. He's taking part in practices and games with Canada against Finland, Sweden and the United States in the first step toward earning a roster spot for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

And not just any spot. He's looking for more responsibility and more ice time.

"I think in these types of tournaments, wherever you do play, you've got to accept [your role] and try and help your team win," he said. "But I think I'm ready for one of those big roles and I'm going to run with it."

It's a run he wasn't able to go on last year. Misa was not among the players taking part in the summer showcase, and when invitations went out for Canada's final evaluation camp for the 2025 WJC, he never received one.

"I think he definitely deserved to be on the team," said Kristian Epperson, a linemate last season with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League who is playing for the U.S. at the WJSS.

Epperson wasn't alone in that opinion. But Misa understood that since it wasn't something he could control, he just needed to move forward.

"For me, it was just continue to focus on my season instead of the outside noise," he said. "We had a pretty good season there in Saginaw. I ultimately just turned my focus back to the season and tried to help my team win games over there."

Using the WJC snub as extra motivation, Misa had 85 points (37 goals, 48 assists) in his final 40 games en route to leading all Canadian Hockey League players with 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists) in 65 games.

It was the most points by an OHL player since 2006-07 (Patrick Kane, 145 points; John Tavares, 134 points), and it was the most goals by an under-18 player in the league (Misa turned 18 on Feb. 16) since Tavares scored 72 in 2006-07.

He helped Saginaw finish with the fourth-best record in the OHL Western Conference.

"I think the sky’s the limit for him," Epperson said. "I don't want to set expectations for him, but he’s a great person and a hockey guy."