Beck looks to build on Memorial Cup title, land Canadiens roster spot

Owen Beck is itching to grab a rung of the pro hockey ladder and start climbing toward his dream of making the Montreal Canadiens roster after crowning his junior hockey career with a Memorial Cup title.

The 20-year-old forward took part in his third straight Canadiens development camp last week after helping Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League win its first Memorial Cup.

“Regardless of where I'm going to be, I'm going to be playing pro hockey,” Beck said. “So my mindset is just to prepare myself for that as best I can, come into the camp and just show what I can provide to either the Canadiens or the Laval Rocket (of the American Hockey League). So just grow my game over the summer and make sure I'm physically mature enough to come in and play pro hockey and be able to excel at that level, whether that’s the NHL or the AHL.”

Beck, selected by Montreal in the second round (No. 33) of the 2022 NHL Draft, was named the tournament MVP after he scored twice in Saginaw's 4-3 win against London (OHL) in the Memorial Cup Final on June 2.

“It was a storybook ending," Beck said, "and to be able to hear that buzzer go and everybody pile on top there and experience that kind of once-in-a-lifetime moment was amazing. It's so special and there's no better way to end off junior.”