Beck looks to build on Memorial Cup title, land Canadiens roster spot

Forward prospect taking aim at reaching NHL after turning in MVP performance for Saginaw

beck_memorial cup2

© Nic Antaya/Getty Images

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Owen Beck is itching to grab a rung of the pro hockey ladder and start climbing toward his dream of making the Montreal Canadiens roster after crowning his junior hockey career with a Memorial Cup title.

The 20-year-old forward took part in his third straight Canadiens development camp last week after helping Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League win its first Memorial Cup. 

“Regardless of where I'm going to be, I'm going to be playing pro hockey,” Beck said. “So my mindset is just to prepare myself for that as best I can, come into the camp and just show what I can provide to either the Canadiens or the Laval Rocket (of the American Hockey League). So just grow my game over the summer and make sure I'm physically mature enough to come in and play pro hockey and be able to excel at that level, whether that’s the NHL or the AHL.”

Beck, selected by Montreal in the second round (No. 33) of the 2022 NHL Draft, was named the tournament MVP after he scored twice in Saginaw's 4-3 win against London (OHL) in the Memorial Cup Final on June 2.

“It was a storybook ending," Beck said, "and to be able to hear that buzzer go and everybody pile on top there and experience that kind of once-in-a-lifetime moment was amazing. It's so special and there's no better way to end off junior.”

beck_memorial cup

© Nic Antaya/Getty Images

A lower-body injury during the final scrimmage ended development camp on a low note, but Beck is eager to stake out his spot as a professional this fall.

“He’s coming with that mindset,” Canadiens director of player development Rob Ramage said. “His camp last year probably wasn’t as good as his rookie camp. And we put (player development consultant) Paul Byron on him and Owen embraced everything Paul threw at him and his game just took off. I think the pro habits is what stands out the most for me and his determination. Like he goes to Saginaw, he went to win and he did. He had a great Memorial Cup.”

Beck had 81 points (34 goals, 47 assists) in 57 games with Peterborough and Saginaw of the OHL last season and 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 17 OHL playoff games for Saginaw.

He credited working with Byron and implementing the former Canadiens forward’s frank suggestions and tips in helping him develop a more professional approach to his game.

“It's just, he's never goiung to sugarcoat anything and he’s just going to tell me how it is,” Beck said. “I mean, at this level of hockey you’ve got to expect that you're going to be able to take it. And it's not like he's ripping me to shreds or anything, but he's not going to hold back if he sees something, because it's only going to make me better in the long run. 

So ... whether I want to hear it or not at that time, you know, it's best for me and it's obviously something that's just going to help me down the road.”

