Pacioretty feeling strong, building momentum for Capitals coming off Achilles injuries

WASHINGTON -- Max Pacioretty can sense his game gradually coming back.

Although it hasn't shown in Pacioretty's goal production yet, the Washington Capitals left wing has been shaking off the rust, feeling stronger and building toward a breakthrough he believes is coming, perhaps against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN).

"You can't worry about what's happened or what I can't control," Pacioretty said. "I've got to worry about when I do go out there trying to score a goal."

Pacioretty has scored only one goal, in the second period of a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 11, in 19 games since making his season debut Jan. 3 after recovering from tearing his right Achilles for the second time in less than six months while playing for the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 19, 2023. The 35-year-old also has nine assists, including one in each of his past two games.

Goal-scoring has always been Pacioretty's forte. He has 327 goals in 874 regular-season games over 16 NHL seasons, six with at least 30.

"He's got probably one of the more elite shots I've ever seen," said Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren, who also played with Pacioretty for the Montreal Canadiens from 2015 to 2018. "When he gets that puck on his stick, it's on and off in a hurry. … If you look at his numbers throughout his hockey career, he's been a very high-end goal scorer. I think it's coming."

The Capitals signed Pacioretty to a one-year, $2 million contract (with an additional $2 million in performance-based incentives) July 1, 2023, hoping he would boost their offense when he was ready to play. He scored three goals in five games when he returned for Carolina last season after initially tearing his Achilles during offseason training and having surgery Aug. 10, 2022.

It's, understandably, been a bigger challenge coming back from nearly a one-year layoff following the second tear. Pacioretty's five games with the Hurricanes last season were his only games in more than 20 months since the end of 2021-22 for the Vegas Golden Knights, who traded him to the Hurricanes on July 13, 2022.

"It hasn't been easy, obviously, jumping in and certain situations have been tough," Pacioretty said. "It was definitely easier last year, even though I only played five games. But you know what? I've been through a lot of adversity in my life, and this is just another part of it, and I hope to just keep getting better every day."

Pacioretty has noticed the biggest improvement in his skating, particularly following the Capitals' nine-day break for the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. Playing 12 games in 25 days before that, including two sets of back-to-back games, after such a long layoff was draining. The time off helped Pacioretty recharge.

"My skating has gotten better. I'm getting to pucks quicker," Pacioretty said. "I'm able to help on the forecheck a lot more. Obviously, the plays aren't there, but I definitely feel like when my skating is there, my game is there and, hopefully, now I can put some goals up."

Pacioretty has found some chemistry playing with center Michael Sgarbossa and Sonny Milano, who returned for a 4-3 win against the Canadiens at Bell Centre on Feb. 17 after missing 27 games with an upper-body injury. He set up Milano with a backhand feed and assisted on Sgarbossa's goal in a 6-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

"He's so smart, obviously, and so experienced," Sgarbossa said. "Just the way he battles, he's very heavy on the puck, hard to move him, big body, and just has a really heavy, quick shot. I know it's taken him a little bit of time to get up to speed following his injury, but I think he's starting to find his groove."

Coach Spencer Carbery thought Pacioretty's line was Washington's best against Montreal and can see the progress in his play, too.

"When you miss that much time, it's not even about the injury itself," Carbery said. "That's a whole part of it, coming back from an injury, but then getting back into NHL games partway through the season is so difficult.

"At his age, coming back from the injuries, having only played whatever games in two years, there's so many things that are stacked against him. … Everybody wants him to come out and hit the ground running, but it's just unrealistic, so it's taken a little bit of time."

The toughest part for Pacioretty has been finding the time and space to get off his shot. He's averaging 2.32 shots on goal per game, down from his NHL career average of 3.35. He's also adjusting to playing a lesser role with the Capitals, skating mostly on the third line and averaging 14:25 in ice time, after usually playing on the top two lines and averaging 17:31.

He has been getting more chances lately, including four shots at Montreal and three against New Jersey.

"I just want to win and do whatever I can to help the team win," Pacioretty said. "Whether it's offensively or in other areas of the game, maybe play a little physical. … But if there are opportunities to pitch in and help the team win, I want to be one of the guys to do it."

Pacioretty knows the Capitals (25-21-8) need wins with them six points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Washington is 30th in the NHL in scoring (2.48 goals per game,) so if Pacioretty can recapture his touch, it could make a difference.

After missing so much time the past two seasons, Pacioretty understands the importance of not taking anything for granted and expressed that sentiment in an emotional locker room speech after getting an assist for his first point of the season during a 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 7. Pacioretty said he's done that internally as well, appreciating moments like having his wife Katia and two of their children in Montreal to watch him play Saturday in the city that was his home for his first 10 NHL seasons (2008-2018), including the last three as captain.

"Definitely, I don't take any of that for granted," he said, "but when I do get the opportunity to go out there and play, and am put in a position to try and score goals, I've got to be able to do so."