Domi delivers own magic moment for Maple Leafs 

TORONTO -- With one flick of his wrists, Max Domi produced a signature Toronto Maple Leafs moment Tuesday that had been more than 20 years in the making.

Much to the chagrin of Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green.

More than two decades earlier, Max was a 7-year-old boy running around the Maple Leafs dressing room occupied by then-Toronto players like his father Tie, godfather Mats Sundin, and Green, a gritty forward who had been acquired as part of a trade with the Arizona Coyotes on June 12, 2001. Ten months later, Max watched them eliminate the Senators in seven games in the 2002 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Fast forward 23 years to another Battle of Ontario postseason classic, this time between Domi’s Maple Leafs and Green’s Senators.

And it was on this big stage, in the same Scotiabank Arena where his dad and Green had once been teammates, that the Maple Leafs forward had arguably the biggest thrill of his NHL career.

Indeed, Domi’s dramatic goal at 3:09 of overtime gave the Maple Leafs a 3-2 win against Green’s Senators in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference First Round. The victory gave Toronto a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series, which now shifts to Ottawa for Game 3 Thursday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP, ESPN2).

As his teammates swarmed Domi in celebration, Green thought about how far that little boy he once knew had come in his hockey career.

“Energetic guy,” Green recalled. “I could tell he was going to be a good hockey player from a young age. And obviously I know his dad well.

“Always like to see him have success, but obviously not tonight.”

His teammates certainly did, not to mention the 19,333 euphoric Toronto fans in the building.

And as the arena went bonkers and the goal horn blared signifying the winner, Domi dropped to one knee and started pumping his fist before being mobbed by the rest of the Maple Leafs.

When complimented for his celebration afterward, he just shook his head.

“My dad’s going to kill me,” he said half-jokingly.