Tie Domi celebrates son Max’s overtime winner for Maple Leafs in Game 2

The Domi Family brought the energy to the max at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

Tie Domi had a priceless reaction to his son, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi’s, overtime-winning goal against the Senators in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

A little over three minutes into overtime, Max received a drop pass from teammate Simon Benoit in the Senators zone. The Maple Leafs forward dodged Senators forward Drake Batherson before firing off a wrist shot over goalie Linus Ullmark’s blocker for the game winner.

The 3-2 overtime win gave the Maple Leafs their first 2-0 lead in a playoff series since 2002.