Tie Domi celebrates son Max’s overtime winner for Maple Leafs in Game 2

Former Toronto star watches forward give team 2-0 series lead vs Senators

Domi's celebrate Game 2 winner

© Sportsnet/ Toronto Maple Leafs

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Domi Family brought the energy to the max at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

Tie Domi had a priceless reaction to his son, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi’s, overtime-winning goal against the Senators in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

A little over three minutes into overtime, Max received a drop pass from teammate Simon Benoit in the Senators zone. The Maple Leafs forward dodged Senators forward Drake Batherson before firing off a wrist shot over goalie Linus Ullmark’s blocker for the game winner.

The 3-2 overtime win gave the Maple Leafs their first 2-0 lead in a playoff series since 2002.

Tie, who played for the Maple Leafs for 12 seasons (1990, 1995-2004), grinned as he shook a friend's hand in the stands and celebrated his son’s first career playoff overtime-winning goal.

Max, who grew up a Maple Leafs fan in Toronto, was mobbed by his teammates on the ice as his hometown crowd went wild in the stands.

After the game, Max downplayed his overtime heroics.

“Every night there’s a different hero in the playoffs, doesn’t really matter who scores as long as you get the win,” Max said in a postgame interview with Sportsnet. “Obviously, it was a great play by Benny [Benoit]. Shoot the puck, anything can happen.”

Talk about living out your childhood dream.

