Beniers vows to do 'whatever I can' to help carry Kraken back to playoffs

Matty Beniers wants to raise the bar for himself and the Seattle Kraken this season.

The winner of the 2023 Calder Trophy, voted as NHL rookie of the year, has high expectations as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing second season and is hoping to lead the Kraken in its return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“For me, first and foremost, I want to be back in playoffs like everybody else on this team," the 21-year-old center said Thursday, "so I think for me, it’s doing whatever I can to help this team win.

"I want to be someone that’s driving offense and creating momentum for this team and producing. That’s something I want to be doing and also playing a good two-way game defensively, playing against their top guys and being able shut them down as well, so those are the expectations.”

The Kraken (34-35-13) finished sixth in the Pacific Division last season and failed to qualify for the playoffs, one season after a fourth-place finish in the Pacific (46-28-8) and making the playoffs as the first wild card from the Western Conference. In its first postseason after joining the NHL as an expansion team in 2021-22, Seattle defeated the defending Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference First Round before losing to the Dallas Stars in seven games in the second round.

Beniers' path followed a similar trajectory; he had 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) in 77 games last season, down from 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 80 games in his Calder campaign the season before.

“There was a little bit of change within the team which will help things out a little bit,” Beniers said. “I think we have to get back to making more plays, being a little bit more connected as a team.

"I felt like last year, as a team, we were a little bit disconnected overall. There’s a lot of little things that I think we’ve been cleaning up over (training) camp, getting more connected, getting on the same page as a team and doing all the little things that you may not think are huge, but when you’re on and you’re doing it, you’re really playing together as a group of five.”

In an attempt to be more productive this season, Beniers added roughly 10 pounds of muscle, making him stronger on the puck.