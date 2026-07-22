NHL, Hartje support Detroit Skating Club to grow girls hockey

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. -- Elle Hartje has never known a life without hockey.
Now the forward from New York Sirens of the Professional Women's Hockey League is trying to make that a reality for girls in her hometown.
"There were a lot of women who came before me that made my career possible, and I really owe them a lot," she said Tuesday during her hockey camp at Detroit Skating Club. "That's why it is so important to me to give back to the community."
DSC planned for 30 campers but ended up with 36 girls in attendance.
"The turnout has just been phenomenal," said Nicolette Franck, one of the founders of the Learn to Play Hockey program at Detroit Skating Club. "We probably had to turn some girls away, because there was so much interest."
The NHL helped support the camp, including scholarships provided through its NHL Unites program.
"The NHL is committed to growing girls hockey across North America," said Rob Wooley, executive director of the NHL Foundation and vice president, legislative affairs. "Through the NHL Unites platform, we're proud to support Elle Hartje's camp and help more girls access experiences like this through need-based scholarships.
"Together with the NHL Foundation's grantmaking and the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund's investment in grassroots hockey, we're creating more opportunities for girls to play, grow and thrive in our game."